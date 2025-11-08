This Arizona City Can Expect Weather Events Leading To 'Thousands Of Deaths', Per Climate Scientists

The desert state of Arizona has always been hot and dry, but climate change over the last decade has led to even more frequent episodes of dangerously high temperatures. Heatwaves that were once unexpected, once-in-a-lifetime phenomena have become regular, annual events. In the face of rising temperatures, Arizona's authorities were left struggling to safeguard citizens from heat-related deaths and illnesses. Phoenix, in particular, has been reeling under the onslaught of consecutive heatwaves. It has experienced hundreds of heat-related deaths in the last few years — 2023 topped the list with a whopping 645 heat-related deaths in Maricopa County. During this year, Phoenix experienced 31 consecutive days when temperatures exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The [heat] surges were so intense and long, we really did approach it like a mass casualty event," said Jeffrey Johnson, Chief Medical Examiner of Maricopa County, to NBC News. As of writing this article, the Maricopa Heat Surveillance Dashboard has already shown 293 suspected heat-related deaths in 2025. Some forecasts show that heat-related problems like drought and wildfires could lead to thousands more deaths in the coming years.

But why is Phoenix so hot, even compared to the rest of the state? The answer to that lies in the phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect, in which parts of a city may have higher temperatures thanks to greater concentrations of buildings, concrete surfaces, and vehicle emissions. Areas with more vegetation, water, or fewer buildings can be as much as 15 to 20 degrees cooler than these more built-up areas. The heat island effect also results in nighttime temperatures being higher than expected in a desert environment, providing no relief from the harsh daytime weather.