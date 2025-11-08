Why Rick Steves Says You Should Never Book A Hotel For Just A Night (With 1 Exception)

When planning a European itinerary with a lot of stops, it can seem appealing to book several one-night stays. Cities, and even countries, are easily connected by high-speed trains, and you don't always need multiple days to see one location. While booking for one night may seem like the best move, it can sometimes be more costly and logistically frustrating to move around every day. This is why Rick Steves says you should never book a hotel for just a night.

In his European itinerary tips, Rick Steves discusses how to turn a travel wish list into a real day-by-day itinerary. With so much to see and do, it seems appealing to book a one-night stay in each town or city you plan to visit, although Steves suggests otherwise. His advice: minimize one-night stays. "Even the speediest itinerary should be a series of two-night stands," Steves writes on his blog, "It can be worth taking a late-afternoon drive or train ride to settle into a town for two consecutive nights — and gain a full uninterrupted day for sightseeing."

You may actually save more time and stress by choosing one central location and venturing out on trains and buses without your luggage. This will save you the effort of lugging suitcases around as well as having to plan around check-in and check-out times. Rick Steves' travel tip is "Depending on the distances involved, staying in a home base and making day trips can be more time-efficient than changing locations and hotels." Without your suitcase trailing behind you, it'll be much easier to get around Europe like a local.