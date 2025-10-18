The 10 Best Rick Steves Travel Tips We've Learned

The cheapest hotel isn't always the best, and this applies across the board. Choose the cheapest eatery, but you may get food poisoning or just have an unsatisfying meal. Similarly, the cheap but dingy hotel may have bed bugs or an uncomfortable mattress. The idea that the cheapest option is the best choice can save a quick buck, but it also comes with a price.

The most expensive option isn't always better either, so aim for middle ground. For example, you could choose a pricier restaurant than the food stand, but go for something locally-owned. In the case of accommodation, you can pay for a better location, but don't pay extra for amenities. As Steves' points out on his website: "When it comes to hotels, the irony is that the more you spend, the farther you get from the culture ... Spend enough money...and you won't even know where you are." It kind of defeats the point.

In the same vein, another of Steves' well-known travel tips is to know when to splurge. This one is highly personal, as it all depends on your needs and wants. Maybe you need air conditioning to sleep in summer (and therefore want to splurge on that hotel). Maybe you want a local guide to give you the lowdown. Or maybe you have always dreamed of a morning hot air balloon over the Sahara. Whatever "splurge" you choose, plan ahead so you know to factor it into your budget. In Steves' own words: "I'll probably always ... [wring] the most value I can from my travel dollar. But I'm learning the goal is not to save the most money. It's ... to know my options so my trip fits both my budget and my dreams."