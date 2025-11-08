Tucked Just Outside Milwaukee Is A Peaceful Suburb With Historic Feel, Natural Beauty, And Artsy Energy
Situated in southeast Wisconsin is a vibrant city with a thriving art scene and approximately 845 acres of parks and natural spaces. New Berlin is a close-knit, community-oriented suburb that appreciates good music festivals and family fun. Visitors can usually find fun things to do in town, such as farmers' markets, ice cream socials, or motorcycle shows, making it the perfect place for an impromptu getaway. The city is big on recreation and relaxation, with fascinating historic landmarks and local parks to visit if you want to enjoy the outdoors.
Besides its 397 acres of beautiful community parks, New Berlin's conservation areas and wild natural spaces make this green city a great destination for those who appreciate being in nature. Places like Deer Creek Sanctuary and Gatewood Park offer biking and nature trails where you can view plants and wildlife at your leisure. There is also a 187-acre golf course in town, the perfect spot for folks who like to putt around on their travels. In the winter, you can visit Stigler Nature Preserve for some cross-country skiing. If you enjoy basketball or other team sports, Maple Ridge Park and Lions Park are excellent choices. With more than 20 parks and outdoor spaces to choose from, you can even bring Fido on your recreational adventures; just make sure you use the designated pet spots and follow all rules.
New Berlin sits just 14 miles from Milwaukee, the so-called "culinary capital of the Midwest." That doesn't mean this peaceful suburb doesn't have its own delicious eats. Stop by MACS for one of its delicious macaroni-and-cheese skillets, perfect for refueling after a long hike. These mouth-watering skillets can be topped with bacon, sausage, and even hot buffalo chicken.
A town that loves music, stained glass, and performing arts
With so many creative venues in the area, it's no wonder New Berlin has a vibrant theater, music, and artist scene. Local craft stores offer classes for residents wanting to learn new skills or travelers yearning for creativity during their relaxing getaway. Even the local library offers crafty classes for creative adults, like making your own monogrammed leather keychain. While several pretty cities in America are considered an art lover's paradise, none boast a renowned stained glass enterprise like Conrad Schmitt Studios. Since 1889, the firm has been revamping windows and religious art in historic buildings, working tirelessly to preserve stained glass windows in churches, courthouses, and theaters across the United States.
If you are in the mood to go see a band, there's usually something musical going on. Stop by Matty's Bar & Grille, located at 14460 West College Avenue, for live music on the patio and a cold beer. Matty's Big Backyard hosts a variety of bands and events that come through town. The rustic bar space with vaulted ceilings is also available for private event rentals, perfect for any celebration.
Hankering for a show? Visit the West Performing Arts Center to enjoy live concerts, beauty pageants, and tribute bands honoring musical sensations such as Dave Matthews and The Cars. The venue includes a large stage appropriate for a variety of performances, as well as an orchestra pit, big movie screen, and a cafe. You might catch the Miss Wisconsin Competition there, or enjoy student productions by the New Berlin West Players. The facility also features a community youth theater where amateur thespians can learn performance skills and useful techniques such as set building.
Revisit the charming history of Prospect Hill
Besides vibrant arts and creative activity hotspots, travelers can find quite a bit of history in New Berlin. To start off, National Avenue, the town's main street, used to be an old Indian trail before settlers began to establish the town. The area known as Historic Park is an excellent stop if you want to see a concentration of historical landmarks, since many other historic homes and spaces are privately owned and closed to the public. The hamlet used to be called Prospect Hill, which you can still see in some landmark names. For example, single-room red-and-white schoolhouse Prospect Hill School #2 and #3 remain. You can visit the New Berlin Historical Society at 19885 W. National Avenue.
Visitors can walk around the park and learn about the town's history in the free museum complex, comprised of exhibits housed in several historic buildings. You can visit the First Freewill Baptist Church, built in 1859, still standing despite a devastating fire in 1985. Enjoy strolling by the Weston Antique Orchards and Barn, an adorable little dairy barn amidst the apple orchard, exuding quaint country vibes. The Winston Sprengel House is a lovely former residence belonging to local business leaders. Their daughter, Theodora Winton Youmans, went on to become a suffragette and a prominent figure known as "First Lady of the Wisconsin Press."
There are other historically significant buildings outside the Historical Society complex. A must-see is the former cheese factory known as Mustang Shelly's Roadhouse, located at 18540 W. National Avenue. Stop by this beautiful rustic building to admire its old-timey cobblestone facade and enjoy a delicious cocktail in celebration of your travels.