California's Former 'Broccoli Capital' Is Now A Wine‑country Hub With Authentic Cuisine, Trails, And Parks

Depending on your tolerance for cruciferous vegetables, the "Broccoli Capital of the World" is either going to make your eyes widen with delight or your lips curl in disgust. But though the moniker is no more, the place and its color-coded name remains: Greenfield, California. But now instead of cultivating broccoli, Greenfield has turned its attention to that most drinkable of alcoholic fruits, grapes. In fact, Greenfield is something of an overlooked, undervalued wine hub across a very wine-full Californian landscape, one with a good amount of outdoor activities to do besides sit near vineyards and sip.

Though the dates are unclear, it makes sense that Greenfield adopted the title "Broccoli Capital of the World" from the 1950s to 1970s, when California became the U.S.' number-one producer of everyone's most marginally-enjoyed bushy-headed vegetable, right above cauliflower. The broccoli-based claim to fame came from Monterey County, precisely where Greenfield is located — inland from the coast about 90 minutes south of San Jose. In fact, 90% of the U.S.' broccoli still comes from California, a state now replete with wine country, like the famous (and very dog-walkable) Sonoma County north of San Francisco. As California's very lucky agricultural story goes, the state's climate makes it ideal for growing lots of different crops.

Nowadays, visitors to Greenfield can appreciate such facts while enjoying the literal and proverbial fruits of Californian weather first-hand. Besides paying visits to the area's numerous wineries, like Scheid Vineyards and Wrath Wines, there's top-tier outdoor hiking throughout the area's gorgeous, green, and sometimes rugged hills via the Arroyo Seco Trailhead, and a densely-packed strip of local eateries along El Camino Real, most of which offer authentic Mexican cuisine.