South Carolina's Blissful Little Barrier Island Is An Under-The-Radar Beach Paradise Of White Sand And Nature

Wondering when to visit? Thankfully, there's never a dull time. Harbor Island is alive with birdlife across seasons. Located close to the Beaufort Barrier Islands Important Bird Area, you'll have a chance to spot over 200 species of birds throughout the year, from terns and pelicans to egrets and herons. Since Harbor Island is also part of Harbor Island Wildlife Refuge, you can join guided tours and enroll in educational programs to observe sea turtles and other fascinating marine wildlife in a carefully preserved environment.

Another highlight of Harbor Island is its stretch of pristine white beaches, perfect for basking in the coastal sunshine. It offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean from nearly every vantage point, along with approximately two and a half miles of serene coastline. You can spend your time paddling across the shores in a kayak, go beachcombing, or rent a boat charter. If that's not enough, try your hand at surfing, swim for hours, and go dolphin spotting for an especially memorable day. The island also features outdoor pools for a refreshing dip.