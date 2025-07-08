One Of South Carolina's Oldest Cities Is Full Of Southern Charm, Unique Shops, And Riverfront Beauty

Southern charm isn't lacking in South Carolina, but it's far too easy to default to Charleston and its romantic waterfront promenade without considering much else in the state. In reality, the region is brimming with historical towns, each bursting with its own quirks, stories, and romantic allure. One of those is Conway, which is among South Carolina's oldest cities, with a riverfront beauty, unique shopping opportunities, and a charming vibe that are likely to steal any visitor's heart.

Conway, or Kingston as it was originally named, has been around for almost 300 years. Settled in 1732 as part of a royal expansion plan for the then Province of South Carolina, it grew slowly, plying its turpentine and lumber trade on the Waccamaw River, which connected it with coastal hubs like Georgetown. The eventual addition of a railway link and a pivot to tobacco bolstered growth in the late 19th century and, barring a fire that forced a rebuild of the downtown area, Conway flourished into the city it is today.

While much of the modern city revolves around Coastal Carolina University, its downtown and riverfront area remain a charming draw for tourists, wooed by the preserved early 20th-century architecture and independent shopping culture. It doesn't hurt that it's only 14 miles from Myrtle Beach's stunning Atlantic coast and resort town vibe. Because of this, Conway also makes for a perfect day trip if you're getting a little tired of Myrtle Beach's buzz.