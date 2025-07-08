One Of South Carolina's Oldest Cities Is Full Of Southern Charm, Unique Shops, And Riverfront Beauty
Southern charm isn't lacking in South Carolina, but it's far too easy to default to Charleston and its romantic waterfront promenade without considering much else in the state. In reality, the region is brimming with historical towns, each bursting with its own quirks, stories, and romantic allure. One of those is Conway, which is among South Carolina's oldest cities, with a riverfront beauty, unique shopping opportunities, and a charming vibe that are likely to steal any visitor's heart.
Conway, or Kingston as it was originally named, has been around for almost 300 years. Settled in 1732 as part of a royal expansion plan for the then Province of South Carolina, it grew slowly, plying its turpentine and lumber trade on the Waccamaw River, which connected it with coastal hubs like Georgetown. The eventual addition of a railway link and a pivot to tobacco bolstered growth in the late 19th century and, barring a fire that forced a rebuild of the downtown area, Conway flourished into the city it is today.
While much of the modern city revolves around Coastal Carolina University, its downtown and riverfront area remain a charming draw for tourists, wooed by the preserved early 20th-century architecture and independent shopping culture. It doesn't hurt that it's only 14 miles from Myrtle Beach's stunning Atlantic coast and resort town vibe. Because of this, Conway also makes for a perfect day trip if you're getting a little tired of Myrtle Beach's buzz.
Charm yourself with Conway's riverfront beauty
Any visit to Conway should center around a walk down its majestic riverfront. The recently expanded promenade spans around 1.2 miles, connecting the peaceful banks of the Waccamaw River to the city's bustling main street, passing by the Riverfront Park, local art installations, and other local tidbits. It's become a town mainstay, helping make Conway more walkable and showcasing the area's beauty — it's not uncommon to stumble upon wedding photo shoots here — and even has nearby docks for passing boats to moor and check out the town on foot.
After stretching your legs on the promenade, downtown Conway awaits. The distinct old-time U.S. vibe is palpable in the moss-lined streets and historic architecture. Its hometown-centric atmosphere is felt in the independently owned boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, each boasting their own take on Conway. Blackwater Market, a multi-service complex full of local businesses and murals depicting Conway's history, is a must, while Papa's General Store is an ode to the traditional Main Street shops that once supported small towns around the country. Really, the best thing to do is wander the area and see what you discover.
It's more than worth staying when the sun goes down, too. The non-profit Theatre of the Republic has been wowing audiences since 1969, welcoming traveling productions as well as local performers, helping keep the arts alive in a charming old-time setting — the nearby artsy town of Aynor is also a surprising music hub. If you're a sports fan, check out the schedule for Coastal Carolina's basketball and football teams. You never know who might be in town.
Planning your stay in this Southern riverfront haven
Conway's proximity to Myrtle Beach — one of America's top summer destinations — makes it readily accessible for tourists. Even from the busy central boardwalk area, it's only a 25-minute drive or 14 miles straight down Highway 501. If you're flying into Myrtle Beach International Airport and heading directly there, it's only 2 miles further along the same road. Coming in from Charleston International Airport would take around two hours heading north along Highway 17, while the southbound route along Highway 17 from Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina would take around 90 minutes.
Coastal Carolina University's presence means there are a ton of big-name hotels on offer. You'll find plenty of mid-range Hilton, Fairfield, and other names dotted around the greater campus area. These are great and reliable, but heading downtown can offer a little more character and proximity to the main attractions. The Cypress Inn is an obvious highlight, offering 12 dockside rooms and direct access to downtown. Grab the balcony room if it's available.
Luckily, you'll never need to stray far for a good bite. The downtown area is bursting with excellent restaurants, bakeries, and cafes. Bonfire Taqueria, situated on the riverwalk itself, is a local favorite offering Southern barbecue twists on tacos, while The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is the perfect breakfast or lunch spot to fuel your exploration. With over 150 options in Conway, you've got some tough decisions to make.