Eugene's Friendliest Borough Is A Walkable, Cozy Oregon Nook Of Vintage Charm, Vibrant Cafes, And Markets

For a neighborhood experience that combines a settled, residential feel with walkable access to local cafes and markets, you might look to the Friendly area in Eugene, Oregon. The neighborhood gets its name from a street named after Sam Friendly, a 19th-century Oregonian mayor. The area has an established residential vibe, and as you walk its streets, you'll see they are lined with beautiful trees and many gardens cared for by its residents. You'll also notice the architecture is a collection of styles, with Bungalow, Craftsman, and Mid-Century Modern homes appearing throughout the community, creating a vintage rural charm.

You'll find this neighborhood is a fairly walkable one, letting you run some errands without a car. You can also get a bit of exercise by walking, biking, or even having a reason for e-biking in this flat Oregon region. This accessibility connects you to the community's many small, locally-owned businesses, too. The combination of pretty streets and local destinations supports an active lifestyle.

You'll discover that local markets are a key part of neighborhood life. The Friendly Street Market is a specialty grocer where you can find local and organic goods, and it also works as a community hotspot. Inside the market, the Farmers Union Coffee Roasters counter has outdoor seating where you can meet up with people or be solo to enjoy your cup of coffee. You can also find other shops nearby, like Capella Market and Sundance Natural Foods, which both sell natural and organic products. The cafe scene includes the Acorn Community Cafe, which is a plant-based restaurant, and Nourish, inside the Friendly Street Market, which serves a selection of organic and filling food.