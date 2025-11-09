Nestled On The Tuscan Coast Is A Stylish Resort That Draws Travelers To A Hidden Corner Of Italy

With 55 rooms and suites each boasting terraces or balconies overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, guests wake to views of the marina, the Corsini Botanical Gardens, and distant islets with boats anchored to their shores. The design oozes 1960s aesthetics with options such as the Mulinaccio Sea Terrace Suite featuring two king-size bedrooms, a living room with a dining table, and two private terraces with beautiful seaside views.

Guests have access to yoga at the beach club, biking, hiking through stunning nature trails, and boat trips to nearby coves and beaches. And when it's time to dine, La Roqqa has two options: Scirocco and Isolotto Beach Club, both of which take advantage of Tuscany's excellent seasonal produce. Scirocco is best thanks in no small part to its rooftop cocktail bar (try the signature La Roqqa Negroni) and authentic Tuscan cuisine served on a romantic terrace overlooking Porto Ercole's mesmerizing landscapes.

Eco awareness and sustainability are woven into the experience at La Roqqa with its extensive plastic-free practices, filtered water taps in rooms, reusable tote bags, aluminum flasks, support for local workers, and electric vehicles for guest transfers. Guests are regularly invited to participate in beach cleans, ensuring the longevity and beauty of this wonderful location. La Roqqa is wheelchair accessible, too, with features like ramps and elevators throughout the resort. All of this led to the hotel's inclusion in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World's Considerate Collection which aims to honor hotels that innovate in the realm of sustainable hospitality.