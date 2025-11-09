Nestled On The Tuscan Coast Is A Stylish Resort That Draws Travelers To A Hidden Corner Of Italy
La Roqqa's striking red facade peeks from the lush hills above Porto Ercole on Monte Argentario, a peninsula connected to Italy's mainland by two sandbars on a relatively unexplored slice of Tuscan coast. Reborn as a luxury hotel in 2024 after a careful three-year transformation, the chic La Roqqa blends mid-century aesthetics with stunning coastal calm. Think sculptural staircases, terrazzo floors, and retro furnishings evoking the 1960s and '70s. The resort was designed with the carefree luxury of "la dolce vita" (the sweet life) in mind while its colors come from a mix of local inspirations: sandy earth tones, sea blues, and rich greens reminiscent of the romantic Tuscan hills.
The resort's location, Porto Ercole, is a dreamy Tuscan coastal destination with gorgeous ocean views, hilly hikes winding to golden beaches, and an atmospheric old town center (Centro Storico) with plenty of history and hidden piazzas to discover. You can also make your way to the towering La Rocca Aldobrandesca, a medieval Spanish fortress situated at the top of Monte Argentario. Explore the streets of Porto Ercole and you'll likely be a bit surprised to find it more authentic and lived in than you might expect. With a Portofino-like prettiness in its lines of colorful houses, it's a way to escape the glossy luxuries of more popular Italian beach destinations.
Rooms and amenities at La Roqqa
With 55 rooms and suites each boasting terraces or balconies overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, guests wake to views of the marina, the Corsini Botanical Gardens, and distant islets with boats anchored to their shores. The design oozes 1960s aesthetics with options such as the Mulinaccio Sea Terrace Suite featuring two king-size bedrooms, a living room with a dining table, and two private terraces with beautiful seaside views.
Guests have access to yoga at the beach club, biking, hiking through stunning nature trails, and boat trips to nearby coves and beaches. And when it's time to dine, La Roqqa has two options: Scirocco and Isolotto Beach Club, both of which take advantage of Tuscany's excellent seasonal produce. Scirocco is best thanks in no small part to its rooftop cocktail bar (try the signature La Roqqa Negroni) and authentic Tuscan cuisine served on a romantic terrace overlooking Porto Ercole's mesmerizing landscapes.
Eco awareness and sustainability are woven into the experience at La Roqqa with its extensive plastic-free practices, filtered water taps in rooms, reusable tote bags, aluminum flasks, support for local workers, and electric vehicles for guest transfers. Guests are regularly invited to participate in beach cleans, ensuring the longevity and beauty of this wonderful location. La Roqqa is wheelchair accessible, too, with features like ramps and elevators throughout the resort. All of this led to the hotel's inclusion in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World's Considerate Collection which aims to honor hotels that innovate in the realm of sustainable hospitality.
Getting to La Roqqa in Porto Ercole
Porto Ercole is surprisingly easy to reach from Rome, the best destination to kick off a vacation in Italy. The nearest major airport is Rome–Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (FCO) which is an hour and a half drive from La Roqqa. It's served by multiple international airlines from all around the world including direct flights to and from American cities like Miami, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and New York.
From Rome, direct intercity trains will likewise take roughly an hour and a half to arrive in La Roqqa. You'll disembark at Orbetello Monte Argentario and from there you can easily take a taxi to arrive in La Roqqa after a 20 minute drive. Alternatively, there's a bus that also takes around 20 minutes.
While the beaches in Porto Ercole are excellent, the village's stunning western coast makes it ideal for further exploration. Begin with enchanting Giannella and its attractive lagoon-framed beach which you'll find on the northernmost sandbar connecting Monte Argentario to mainland Italy.