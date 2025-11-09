Vermont's Rural Town Outside Of Stowe Is Immersed In Nature With An Arts Scene And Award-Winning Brews

Vermont may be known as a ski destination, but there are plenty of picturesque towns well worth visiting all year long. And while it may seem that farmlands are all you're in for, think again. A little over 30 miles east of Stowe lies Greensboro, a tiny town with around 1,200 residents that is anything but sleepy. This tranquil haven nestled on the shores of Caspian Lake not only has a vibrant arts scene led by the Highland Center for the Arts, but it is also home to award winning breweries and cheese farms. What's not to love?

Located about 65 miles from Burlington International Airport, Greensboro is also a haven for nature lovers. It's one of many quaint towns found along Vermont's 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that can be hiked, biked, or even snowmobiled in the winter months. It is also home to a great view from the Bar Hill Natural Area, a short trail with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. According to Trail Finder, this easy loop is perfect for children, and given that there's a picnic area, it makes a great stop for families or anyone looking to relax with a view.

For a town that stretches just under 40 square miles, Greensboro's small size belies its cultural richness. Whether you enjoy taking in summer concerts and nature hikes or prefer winter activities like cross-country skiing, this tiny jewel in Vermont's Orleans County is the perfect destination.