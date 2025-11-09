Vermont's Rural Town Outside Of Stowe Is Immersed In Nature With An Arts Scene And Award-Winning Brews
Vermont may be known as a ski destination, but there are plenty of picturesque towns well worth visiting all year long. And while it may seem that farmlands are all you're in for, think again. A little over 30 miles east of Stowe lies Greensboro, a tiny town with around 1,200 residents that is anything but sleepy. This tranquil haven nestled on the shores of Caspian Lake not only has a vibrant arts scene led by the Highland Center for the Arts, but it is also home to award winning breweries and cheese farms. What's not to love?
Located about 65 miles from Burlington International Airport, Greensboro is also a haven for nature lovers. It's one of many quaint towns found along Vermont's 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that can be hiked, biked, or even snowmobiled in the winter months. It is also home to a great view from the Bar Hill Natural Area, a short trail with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. According to Trail Finder, this easy loop is perfect for children, and given that there's a picnic area, it makes a great stop for families or anyone looking to relax with a view.
For a town that stretches just under 40 square miles, Greensboro's small size belies its cultural richness. Whether you enjoy taking in summer concerts and nature hikes or prefer winter activities like cross-country skiing, this tiny jewel in Vermont's Orleans County is the perfect destination.
Award-winning cheese and brews in Greensboro
When thinking of Vermont, exceptional cheese comes to mind. After all, the state is home to over 45 cheesemakers and is known for its Vermont cheddar. If you are up for tasting some cheese, Greensboro can offer that and more thanks to the presence of Jasper Hill Farms. Founded by two brothers, over the past 20 years, Jasper Hill has earned a sterling reputation for its cheeses. In fact, one of their cheeses was recently named the best in the United States at the American Cheese Society competition. While the farm itself isn't open for visits, they stock their delicious cheese at The Willey's Store.
This Greensboro staple is a must-visit, as the family-run country store has been in operation for 125 years. Whether you need food, clothing, home goods, or hardware, Willey's will have it, making it a true general store. And Jasper Hill isn't the only local purveyor that they support. You'll also find a selection of brews from Hill Farmstand Brewery in the store. One of Vermont's world-class breweries, Hill Farmstead is consistently rated as one of the world's best breweries by RateBeer. Pop into their retail store or tap room to sample their excellent craft beers and nibble on small bites from the food trucks that are often on site.
Once you have your beer and cheese in hand, head down to lovely Caspian Lake, where you can enjoy a picnic on the public beach and start diving into Greensboro's thriving arts scene with a visit to The Miller's Thumb. Set in an old gristmill near The Willey's Store, this gallery features art from over 80 Vermont artists and is a wonderful place to stock up on handmade gifts such as jewelry, ceramics, and original art.
Where to stay while enjoying all Greensboro has to offer
The Miller's Thumb is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Greensboro's art scene. Borealis Studios is another opportunity to see art in action. Open by appointment, the studio allows visitors to step into the workspaces of award-winning glass and ceramic artists. But the real apex for art in Greensboro is the Highland Center for the Arts. Not only does it feature a gallery with a full roster of rotating exhibitions, but its dynamic range of workshops and events makes it the town's cultural hub.
The beautiful Turning Stone Farm is a continuation of the town's artsy vibe. Located in a gorgeous red barn, pop in if you see the doors open to peruse a gallery of watercolors, pottery, and jewelry. The barn's one-bedroom apartment is also available for rent on AirBnB. But if you are looking to spend the night, that's not your only option. The historic Highland Lodge, a B&B situated in a 1860s barn on Caspian Lake, is the top choice when staying in Greensboro.
Located on 136 acres, guests can enjoy its private beach in the summer and use its Nordic ski trails in the winter. These trails connect to the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, which maintains 65 miles of trails throughout the winter. Skiing enthusiasts will also appreciate Greensboro's strategic location just one hour from the slopes at Stowe Mountain Resort, Burke Mountain, and Smuggler's Notch. With so much to see and do, Greensboro is a surprisingly rich retreat packaged like a small farming community.