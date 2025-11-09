Ohio's Own 'Little Smokies' Is A Wildly Underrated Destination In The Breathtaking Appalachian Foothills
The Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the U.S. and is filled with postcard-worthy views. However, with all those visitors comes overly crowded parking lots and extremely busy trails. Luckily, if you don't want to deal with the crowds in Tennessee, you can opt to get similarly pretty views at Ohio's Shawnee State Park. Commonly referred to as Ohio's "Little Smokies," Shawnee State Park (not to be confused with Shawnee National Forest in Illinois and its whimsical gnome roam), is located in southeastern Ohio in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
As the nickname suggests, the state park is full of beautiful valleys and forest-covered hills that roll off into the distance and on to the hazy blue horizon. Winding through the park, you'll also find the Ohio River as well as two lakes, all of which offer plenty of recreational opportunities for visitors. You can rent a kayak for $10 at the campground and spend the day out on the tranquil waters, or even bring your fishing pole and cast a line into the river. If you'd like to spend more time enjoying the "Little Smokies," book a stay at one of the two onsite campgrounds.
How to enjoy your time at Ohio's Shawnee State Park
Several Native American tribes used the area currently dedicated to Shawnee State Park for hunting purposes once upon a time. A good way to explore the area today is by hiking some of the trails on this massive 1,095-acre compound. The Park Loop Trail is an excellent choice if you're looking for a hike that isn't overly difficult but one that still poses a challenge. It's about 4 miles in length, takes about two hours to complete, and offers glorious vistas of the lake.
If you're looking for a heftier challenge, though, you ought to hike the Shawnee State Park North Loop trail. It's significantly longer at about 20 miles in length and takes about 10 hours to complete. On the upside, you get to hike under a canopy of shady trees and through changing landscapes.
However, if you aren't the type to be up for a rugged adventure, there are plenty of other fun ways to enjoy Shawnee State Park. You could explore the scenery of the park without getting sore feet by booking a horseback tour with Ben's Happy Trails. They provide guided rides that take you to all the important points of interest located within the park. In summer, you could go swimming, play disc golf, or visit the nature center for a less tiring way to bide your time.
Planning your trip to Shawnee State Park
Shawnee State Park is located in the southeastern corner of Ohio near the border with West Virginia and Kentucky. The best way to get there from out of state is to drive. If you are coming from far away, however, you will find the most flight options at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport which is about an hour and 40 minutes away by road. Also, if you are starting out in Cincinnati, you won't be disappointed as the Midwestern city took the crown for the most spectacular street art in the entire nation. The John Glenn Columbus International Airport is another possible option, albeit with a slightly longer 2 hour 15 minute drive time.
Because Shawnee State Park is such a large area with great views, you may even want to spend a few days here. There are two available campgrounds in the park: Shawnee Turkey Creek Campground and Shawnee Ohio River Campground. The former has over 70 available spots starting at $24, while the latter has over 30 spots starting at $63. There are also restaurants and lounges in the area, meaning you won't have to cook all your food on the campfire.