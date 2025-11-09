Ohio's Own 'Little Smokies' Is A Wildly Underrated Destination In The Breathtaking Appalachian Foothills

The Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the U.S. and is filled with postcard-worthy views. However, with all those visitors comes overly crowded parking lots and extremely busy trails. Luckily, if you don't want to deal with the crowds in Tennessee, you can opt to get similarly pretty views at Ohio's Shawnee State Park. Commonly referred to as Ohio's "Little Smokies," Shawnee State Park (not to be confused with Shawnee National Forest in Illinois and its whimsical gnome roam), is located in southeastern Ohio in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

As the nickname suggests, the state park is full of beautiful valleys and forest-covered hills that roll off into the distance and on to the hazy blue horizon. Winding through the park, you'll also find the Ohio River as well as two lakes, all of which offer plenty of recreational opportunities for visitors. You can rent a kayak for $10 at the campground and spend the day out on the tranquil waters, or even bring your fishing pole and cast a line into the river. If you'd like to spend more time enjoying the "Little Smokies," book a stay at one of the two onsite campgrounds.