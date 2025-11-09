Chicago's Viral Donut Shop Has Locals And Tourists Lining Up For Plate-Sized Pastries In Craveable Flavors

Gone are the days when your only option for a sweet, tasty donut was to head to your closest donut chain. Specialty donut shops have sprung up across the country, challenging donut lovers to pick a favorite. In Colorado, there's a visitor center with famed donuts that you eat at the summit of Pikes Peak. In Chicago, there's little doubt about where to get that special donut hit. Folks literally line up at Doughnut Vault, an old-fashioned donut bar that specializes in handcrafted, artisanal donuts. Food critics agree that the ridiculously munchable donuts at Doughnut Vault deserve to be raved about, a Time Out review deeming their glazed donuts "sticky, airy perfection."

That's not all you'll get at the sidewalk-accessible, brick storefront. Buttermilk, triple chocolate, and pistachio donuts grace the classic menu, while salted caramel, lemon pistachio, and Bavarian cream spice up the daily specials. However, chances to snag your favorite flavor at Doughnut Vault aren't endless. Doughnut Vault keeps donut-seekers on their toes with its short hours from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It's also not unusual for all the donuts to be gone within three hours of opening. Cementing the sense of urgency about the place, daily tweets keep people guessing as to what the donuts of the day will be. Doughnut Vault is in the River North neighborhood in Chicago, and it's also only a 20-minute drive from iconic, artsy Logan Square, which is filled with endless food. If you're taking the train, you can hop on the CTA Blue Line to Logan Square, and the journey takes about 10 minutes longer than driving.