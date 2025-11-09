'The Queen City Of The Mountains' Is A Picturesque Kentucky City Hidden In The Heart Of Appalachia

Nestled deep in Eastern Kentucky's Appalachian region, where rolling green mountains stretch as far as the eye can see, lies a charming Kentucky city that has earned the beloved nickname "Queen City of the Mountains." Hazard, Kentucky, may be tucked away from the beaten path, but this picturesque mountain town rivals other celebrated southern mountain destinations — like Ellijay, Georgia, famed for its rustic charm and increasingly popular wine country in the Appalachian foothills.

Getting to this mountain gem requires a scenic drive through Kentucky's stunning countryside. Hazard sits 116 miles southeast of Lexington, making Blue Grass Airport (LEX) the closest major airport at 121 miles away. Most visitors fly into Lexington and rent a car for the two-hour drive through winding mountain roads that offer breathtaking views of the Daniel Boone National Forest. Louisville's airport, while farther at 186 miles, provides another option for those preferring a three-hour drive through Kentucky's diverse landscapes.

Situated along the North Fork of the Kentucky River, this mountain town's history and heritage can be traced back to the end of the 18th century. Founded in 1795 by Elijah Combs, this Perry County seat evolved from housing pioneer families to becoming southeastern Kentucky's major mining center. Named after the War of 1812 hero Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, the town transformed with the railroad's 1912 arrival. What began as a lumber hub quickly shifted to coal mining, establishing Hazard as the region's coal industry heartbeat — a legacy celebrated at September's Black Gold Festival. Today, this resilient community continues its coal heritage while maintaining the Appalachian spirit that has defined it for over two centuries.