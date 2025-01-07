Situated Between Lexington And Frankfort Is 'Kentucky's Most Underrated Town' Full Of Charm

Long before the advent of mass production and personal cars, industrial trains trundled through the virgin lands of the New World. Kentucky's bluegrass seas stretched out unblemished, horse-drawn carriages rattled over the remote roads that linked the state's earliest cities, and one town sprang up to service the railway that was pioneering trade across the newborn nation. Midway was the first town in the state to be founded by a railroad company, entirely structured around the industrial innovation that was sweeping the world in the early 1800s. A midpoint for the transit of tobacco, corn, cattle, and soy, as well as Kentucky's prized horses, Midway's honest, blue-collar origins placed it at the heart of the state's early development. Today, the small city is better known for its thoroughbred horses, picturesque farms, and vibrant center, a combo that has earned it the accolade of "Kentucky's most underrated town."

From Lexington's Blue Grass Airport, it's only 20 minutes by car to Midway. Connected to 18 U.S. cities by direct flight, the airport couldn't be more convenient for travelers seeking to escape the big-city bustle. Plan a route through the bucolic bluegrasses that span the stretch between Lexington and the state capital, Frankfort, stopping off in Midway. Alternatively, travel slightly farther to Shelbyville, another bustling city situated between Lexington and Louisville offering "a perfect Kentucky getaway," to round out an equine adventure or bourbon trail in the state's central stretch.