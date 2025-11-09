Nestled In North Carolina's Piedmont Region Is A Friendly Gem With Lake Fun And Small Town Charm
For a friendly community experience based around one of North Carolina's largest lakes, explore the area of Southmont. This gem of a roughly 1,300-person community is perched on the northern edge of High Rock Lake in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, within Davidson County. The lake is the state's second-largest, covering thousands of acres of land and 365 miles of shoreline. Its start was from a dam built on the Yadkin River, and now it forms a natural line between Davidson and Rowan counties.
The lake makes for an outdoor lover's paradise with mountain views and is a great spot for water-based fun in the area. There are no restrictions on the horsepower of boat motors in specific parts of the lake, which allows for many kinds of boats, such as speed, pontoon, and jet skis. If you're chilling on the miles of shoreline, you can see people enjoying activities such as powerboating, inland sailing, and waterskiing across the glassy water.
If you fancy yourself a fisher, the lake is also known for its hefty amount of largemouth bass, which brings people in from across the country. The lake has even been a host for previous Bassmaster Classic fishing tournaments over the years. You can also try to catch other types of fish in the lake, including crappie, catfish, and striper. If you want to get your boat on the water, public access points, such as the Southmont Boat Access, are great entry spots without a fee. For those looking to swim, there are designated zones such as Pebble Beach, which has soft (not rocky) shores and is kept separate from boat channels for safety.
Things to do and places to see in Southmont
If you're interested in being in the outdoors of the Tar Heel state, you can find a plethora of activities around Southmont. Right within the community is Southmont Park, a complex for public use run by the Davidson County Parks and Recreation Department. The park has baseball and softball fields, a basketball court, beach volleyball, and pickleball courts. It's also family-friendly with a playground for children and a splash pad that runs during the summer. You can also use the small walking trail at the park if you're looking for a spot for a quick lap.
If you're looking for a more immersive and not-so-manicured nature experience, visit Eagle Point Nature Preserve, a 200-acre protected area in nearby Rowan County. It's on a remote part of High Rock Lake and has more than 3 miles of trails that go through stunning forests. The trails lead you to a few different observation points with expansive views of the North Carolina mountains and the large lake. The paths are generally flat, making them accessible for all sorts of skill levels. You might see some animals in the preserve on your journey, such as deer and sometimes bald eagles. The preserve also provides access points for seasonal water ventures, including canoeing and kayaking, giving you another way to see North Carolina nature from the water.
The close by city of Lexington (about 11 miles away) has the Davidson County Historical Museum in the Old Davidson County Courthouse. If you want to get out of the sun and have a chill evening, go to the Belmont Drive-In Theatre for a classic outdoor movie night.
Where to stay and eat in Southmont
When you're flying into the Southmont area, you may land in the Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) in Greensboro, the closest major airport (about 50 miles away and a 48-minute drive). You can also fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), but it's a tad farther away (about 65 miles). Your best bet is to rent a car or drive your own if you're wanting to experience "America's favorite drive" through misty foliage and charming towns.
When you're ready to turn in for the night, you can't find hotels in Southmont itself. Your main choices are several campgrounds on or near High Rock Lake, such as High Rock Lake Marina & Campground, which has RV sites, cabins, and boat rentals. Other nearby options are Dan Nicholas Park and Cross Winds Family Campground, both of which have sites you can use for RVs and tents. You can find glamping sites in the surrounding region for a different kind of stay in nature, including the Uwharrie National Forest where you can find rentals such as elevated bell tents.
The foodie scene in the area has a few restaurant options for you to choose from in nearby cities. Lexington has a tasty style of barbecue you can try at Lexington Barbecue, a hotspot that's been around since 1962. For a dish with fish and views of the water, Water's Edge Dock and Grill on High Rock Lake is a nice choice, and you can get to it by car or boat. For coffee or a quick bite, go to Black Chicken Coffeehouse in Lexington or Koco Java in Salisbury.