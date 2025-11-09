Nestled In North Carolina's Piedmont Region Is A Friendly Gem With Lake Fun And Small Town Charm

For a friendly community experience based around one of North Carolina's largest lakes, explore the area of Southmont. This gem of a roughly 1,300-person community is perched on the northern edge of High Rock Lake in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, within Davidson County. The lake is the state's second-largest, covering thousands of acres of land and 365 miles of shoreline. Its start was from a dam built on the Yadkin River, and now it forms a natural line between Davidson and Rowan counties.

The lake makes for an outdoor lover's paradise with mountain views and is a great spot for water-based fun in the area. There are no restrictions on the horsepower of boat motors in specific parts of the lake, which allows for many kinds of boats, such as speed, pontoon, and jet skis. If you're chilling on the miles of shoreline, you can see people enjoying activities such as powerboating, inland sailing, and waterskiing across the glassy water.

If you fancy yourself a fisher, the lake is also known for its hefty amount of largemouth bass, which brings people in from across the country. The lake has even been a host for previous Bassmaster Classic fishing tournaments over the years. You can also try to catch other types of fish in the lake, including crappie, catfish, and striper. If you want to get your boat on the water, public access points, such as the Southmont Boat Access, are great entry spots without a fee. For those looking to swim, there are designated zones such as Pebble Beach, which has soft (not rocky) shores and is kept separate from boat channels for safety.