This Underrated North Carolina Mountain Serves Up Expansive Views, Hiking, And Rock Climbing Routes
North Carolina's epic Appalachian mountain terrain is more than large enough to accommodate plenty of underrated mountain sights. For every popular Grandfather Mountain or Mount Mitchell, North Carolina also has lesser-known summits like the Great Smoky Mountains' secluded and overlooked Mount Buckley, and the secret rock climber's haven of Crowders Mountain State Park. One of North Carolina's top underrated natural treasures is an eye-catching mountain with a rather amusing name. Though Pickens Nose likely invites a plethora of rather "snotty" jokes, this formidable 4,880-foot mountain actually takes its name from Revolutionary War general (and later congressman) Andrew Pickens. Pickens, the man, was said to have a large nose, which (so the story goes) came to mind for early visitors when they laid eyes on his namesake mountain's distinctive rocky outcrop at the summit.
Pickens Nose sits within the alluring Southern Nantahala Wilderness of southwestern North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest, just north of the state's border with Georgia (the mountain is only three hours from Atlanta Airport). Within this enchanting preserve, Pickens Nose boasts membership in the prestigious Blue Ridge Mountains club. The Pickens Nose summit offers some of the best Blue Ridge summit views anywhere in North Carolina. The mountain's rocky ridges and high-elevation clearings even offer extraordinary natural observation decks unobstructed by tree cover. Yet Pickens Nose has gorgeous views up close as well, thanks to the rich biodiversity of the Southern Nantahala forests. During your hike to the summit, you'll pass by scintillating thickets of rhododendron, mountain laurel, and other eye-catching flora. Equally rich is the menagerie of the mountain's animal residents. During your ascent, you have a good chance of seeing foxes, deer, and even bears, plus plenty of birds to delight the birdwatcher in you.
Experience one of the unsung wonders of North Carolina's mountains
With its heavenly views and memorable name, Pickens Nose is one of North Carolina's top hiking destinations. Remarkably, despite the towering heights of the mountain's summit and panoramic views from its summit ridge, the hike up Pickens Nose is not nearly as difficult as you may expect. Though the trail is definitely not wholly accessible, the main Pickens Nose summit route off of Ball Creek Road is a mere 1.4 miles long, with minimal elevation gain and only a few steep and rocky sections that hikers must contend with. The average hiker should be able to complete the entire trail in as little as one hour, though many will elect to stay away and bask in the beauty of the trail's four main observation areas and seemingly endless displays of Appalachian forest beauty. Note, however, that the higher portions of the trail do have several cliffs and rocky outcrops without any safety railings, so visitors should take care to avoid a tragic fall. Also note that the Southern Nantahala Wilderness has a healthy population of black bears (though they tend to avoid human visitors).
Pickens Nose's ample rocky sections also make it a top North Carolina destination for rock climbing. The mountain currently has four main climbing areas spread out across the main summit trail, with a good mix of beginner-friendly and more challenging climbing routes. If you want to spend more than one day around Pickens Nose, Nantahala National Forest has several great campgrounds, ranging from primitive backcountry camping to more luxurious "glamping" sites. Just an hour away is North Carolina's immaculate and charming Great Smokies gateway of Bryson City, with even more lodging options in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.