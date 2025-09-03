This Underrated North Carolina Mountain Serves Up Expansive Views, Hiking, And Rock Climbing Routes

North Carolina's epic Appalachian mountain terrain is more than large enough to accommodate plenty of underrated mountain sights. For every popular Grandfather Mountain or Mount Mitchell, North Carolina also has lesser-known summits like the Great Smoky Mountains' secluded and overlooked Mount Buckley, and the secret rock climber's haven of Crowders Mountain State Park. One of North Carolina's top underrated natural treasures is an eye-catching mountain with a rather amusing name. Though Pickens Nose likely invites a plethora of rather "snotty" jokes, this formidable 4,880-foot mountain actually takes its name from Revolutionary War general (and later congressman) Andrew Pickens. Pickens, the man, was said to have a large nose, which (so the story goes) came to mind for early visitors when they laid eyes on his namesake mountain's distinctive rocky outcrop at the summit.

Pickens Nose sits within the alluring Southern Nantahala Wilderness of southwestern North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest, just north of the state's border with Georgia (the mountain is only three hours from Atlanta Airport). Within this enchanting preserve, Pickens Nose boasts membership in the prestigious Blue Ridge Mountains club. The Pickens Nose summit offers some of the best Blue Ridge summit views anywhere in North Carolina. The mountain's rocky ridges and high-elevation clearings even offer extraordinary natural observation decks unobstructed by tree cover. Yet Pickens Nose has gorgeous views up close as well, thanks to the rich biodiversity of the Southern Nantahala forests. During your hike to the summit, you'll pass by scintillating thickets of rhododendron, mountain laurel, and other eye-catching flora. Equally rich is the menagerie of the mountain's animal residents. During your ascent, you have a good chance of seeing foxes, deer, and even bears, plus plenty of birds to delight the birdwatcher in you.