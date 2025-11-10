New York's Scenic City Is A Riverside Escape Packed With Historic Mansions, Cafés, And Local Markets

New York is one state that has it all: from hippie little towns with scenic trails and laidback vibes to train rides that pass through lakes and vibrant forests. Believe it or not, but it also has a haunted house with 10 hair-raising attractions. So, it's safe to say there's something for everyone. But if you're looking to spend slow days in a riverside escape, make your way to Troy. This city sits in Rensselaer County, on the eastern bank of the Hudson River and northeast of the state capital of Albany. Known as Collar City — thanks to the many collar and shirt manufacturing businesses that once thrived here — this quaint town buzzes with historic homes, cozy cafés, local markets, and riverfront attractions that are perfect for unwinding.

The closest airport is Albany International Airport, located 15 minutes away. While Bradley International Airport is a two-hour drive away, and you can reach it from New York City by car in three hours. Looking for a place to stay? You'll find well-known hotel brands like Marriott and Hilton here. Or you can step into history and stay at the Old Judge Mansion Bed & Breakfast, a Victorian-Gothic home built in 1892.