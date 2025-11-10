New York's Scenic City Is A Riverside Escape Packed With Historic Mansions, Cafés, And Local Markets
New York is one state that has it all: from hippie little towns with scenic trails and laidback vibes to train rides that pass through lakes and vibrant forests. Believe it or not, but it also has a haunted house with 10 hair-raising attractions. So, it's safe to say there's something for everyone. But if you're looking to spend slow days in a riverside escape, make your way to Troy. This city sits in Rensselaer County, on the eastern bank of the Hudson River and northeast of the state capital of Albany. Known as Collar City — thanks to the many collar and shirt manufacturing businesses that once thrived here — this quaint town buzzes with historic homes, cozy cafés, local markets, and riverfront attractions that are perfect for unwinding.
The closest airport is Albany International Airport, located 15 minutes away. While Bradley International Airport is a two-hour drive away, and you can reach it from New York City by car in three hours. Looking for a place to stay? You'll find well-known hotel brands like Marriott and Hilton here. Or you can step into history and stay at the Old Judge Mansion Bed & Breakfast, a Victorian-Gothic home built in 1892.
Explore Troy's local markets and charming cafés
Wondering when is the best time to visit? Fortunately, Troy is an all-season destination. In fact, one of its biggest attractions is its vibrant local markets — many of which run all year long. One such example is the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market. Located downtown, it's a great spot to browse local goods and fill your carts with fresh produce. You can also dig into delicious homemade treats, sway to live music, and support artisans and farmers from the region. In fact, the market is one of the best places to hobnob with locals and get to know the community.
That said, to truly get a taste of the town, also spend some time exploring Troy's charming, locally-owned cafés. There's no shortage of coffee houses with crave-worthy baked goods in this town, and you can start your tasting journey at the award-winning Jacob Alejandro café. Tucked away in Troy's historic downtown on River Street, it offers an impressive menu of specialty coffees and delicious bakery items in a cozy yet modern setting. Just a quick stroll away is The Placid Baker on Broadway. This highly-rated local favorite is known for its perfect breakfast pastries, plus French macarons, and quiches and sandwiches at lunchtime — all of which are prepared using local ingredients.
Discover the historic mansions of Troy
As you wander through the town, you'll find plenty to admire. Troy is home to heritage mansions that feel like pages of history come alive. One such mansion is The Castle — also known as the John Paine Mansion. It was built in 1896 by lawyer and financier John Paine, who envisioned the mansion to not only serve as his private home but also be "The Grandest House in Troy." Over the years, it transformed into a fraternity house and a set, most recently used for HBO's hit series The Gilded Age. Step inside and you'll discover a pristine example of Gilded Age architecture, design, and opulence.
Another gem not to be missed is the Hart-Cluett House, built in 1827 by wealthy New York banker William Howard — a gift for his daughter Betsy and her husband Richard P. Hart. The imposing 'Marble Mansion' sits at 59 Second Street, impeccably preserved and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Thanks to its stunning white marble interiors, it's also considered an architectural marvel. The house regularly hosts tours that take visitors through a fascinating museum, and you can hear stories of the Hart and Cluett families who were successive owners and residents of yet another of Troy's Gilded Age mansions.