New York's 'Hippest Little Town You've Never Heard Of' Boasts Scenic Trails And Laid-Back Vibes

New York's Hudson Valley region is full of charming small towns, from this one locals call "the village" to this city with a vibrant downtown on the Delaware River. If you're exploring the valley, don't miss New York's "hippest little town you've never heard of" — Rosendale. With a population of under 6,000 people, Rosendale is located in Ulster County, around a two-hour drive from NYC. You can also take the Trailways bus from NYC directly to Rosendale or take an Amtrak train to Poughkeepsie station and then either call a rideshare or take a bus.

With scenic hiking trails and a laid-back, walkable downtown, Rosendale draws weekend visitors looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city. Once nicknamed "the hippest little town you've never heard of," Rosendale is now making a name for itself with a thriving arts scene and a creative population. "The town has become more popular," one Rosendale resident told Hudson Valley magazine in 2023. "There's a lot of fresh energy and young creatives, and it's really encouraging to see Rosendale thriving as a new generation takes over." One of those creatives is The Wing and Six Bells founder Audrey Gelman, who opened the Six Bells Countryside Inn and accompanying shop and restaurant in Rosendale in 2025.