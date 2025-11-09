This Quaint Ohio City Is A Charming Getaway With A Walkable Downtown, Unique Shops, And Historic Canals
Situated between Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a charming small city of around 11,000 residents and a rich and fascinating history that comes to life in the city streets and waterways. Coshocton, Ohio, is teeming with 19th-century architecture and opportunities to take a step back into the past, with picturesque canals and several rivers. So tied to the surrounding water is the town that a section of the Ohio and Erie Canal, a 308-mile, artificial waterway that once connected Lake Erie to the Ohio River, still exists here.
Construction of the canal began in 1825, shortly after the completion of the Erie Canal, Upstate New York's iconic 524-mile waterway that linked New York City to Buffalo (and Lake Erie). Visitors to Coshocton can experience a horse-drawn canal boat ride on a restored vessel — just as it was in the 1800s.
The downtown area is full of locally-owned boutiques, art galleries, and antique stores, as well as some incredible restaurants. Outside of downtown, wine aficionados can sample the Three Rivers Wine Trail, a small wine region of Coshocton County in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. There are seven different vineyards, including the Baltic Mill Winery, tucked away in Amish country in a converted flour mill. Coshocton is about a 1.5-hour drive from Akron, another under-the-radar Ohio city that's full of urban activities, and makes for a great combination trip.
Things to do in Coshocton, Ohio
No visit to Coshocton would be complete without exploring Roscoe Village, a restored 19th-century town open daily for living history and educational experiences. Meander by the centuries-old and meticulously maintained buildings and meet costumed characters who reenact the experience of what life was like in the 1800s. See a blacksmith hovering over a fiery glow as they create ironworks, and meet a broom maker or doctor.
Visitors can also create handicrafts like quilt patches, candles, and more. Other attractions include a working model of the canal locks, and the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, which houses a collection of international artifacts. There's also a toy cellar with more than 400 vintage toys on display. Roscoe Village is also home to several peaceful outdoor gardens (including a butterfly garden), all of which are particularly lovely during the spring.
Shopping in Coshocton is a real treat, with unique locally-sourced items, such as handmade art from the Coshocton Art Guild, a nonprofit gift shop and gallery that also hosts art workshops, or the Foothills Studio, a working art studio for local residents that sells items like soaps, decorative lighting, paintings, and jewelry. Pet lovers should check out the Good Boy Bakery, which sells homemade dog treats and chews. Or, for home decor items, The Cottage Gate has an array of artistic items to help spruce up your living space. You'll also find some fabulous restaurants in Coshocton, like the Roscoe Barbecue Company, located right in the historic district, or the Boathouse Tavern, which is set along the Muskingum River and serves tacos, sandwiches, and homemade chili. Plus, kayak, tubing, and canoe rentals are available. For sweet treats, Earl's Drive-In is a nostalgic ice cream shop with hand-dipped and soft-serve ice cream.
Planning your trip to Coshocton, Ohio
Coshocton is a year-round destination, but there are several events and festivals that can enhance your time in the area. In June, experience the majestic hot air balloons floating by during the Hot Air Balloon Festival with live music and fireworks. In September, the Coshocton County Fair, which has been a longstanding tradition since 1851, gets underway, with rides, livestock shows, and food stands.
That's followed by the Apple Butter Stirrin' Festival in October, which has been going strong for more than 50 years, and has more than 100 vendors, crafts, and lots of apple butter. Christmas is a magical time in the city, particularly in Roscoe Village, which offers candlelight historic tours and opportunities to print your own vintage Christmas cards.
There are several different types of accommodations in and around Coshocton, including traditional hotels like the Coshocton Village Inn and Suites, located right on the shores of the Muskingum River. Or, experience countryside escapes, such as the luxurious log cabins of Coshocton Hills, which feature gorgeous views, cozy fireplaces, whirpools, and rustic decor. If you're flying in, the Akron-Canton Airport is a little over an hour's drive from Coshocton and has a handful of flight routes, or John Glenn Columbus International Airport is about the same distance and has a much greater variety of airline options. If you're flying into Columbus and have some time before the trip over, be sure to check out the city's free public rose garden, which is one of America's largest.