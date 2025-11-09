This Quaint Ohio City Is A Charming Getaway With A Walkable Downtown, Unique Shops, And Historic Canals

Situated between Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a charming small city of around 11,000 residents and a rich and fascinating history that comes to life in the city streets and waterways. Coshocton, Ohio, is teeming with 19th-century architecture and opportunities to take a step back into the past, with picturesque canals and several rivers. So tied to the surrounding water is the town that a section of the Ohio and Erie Canal, a 308-mile, artificial waterway that once connected Lake Erie to the Ohio River, still exists here.

Construction of the canal began in 1825, shortly after the completion of the Erie Canal, Upstate New York's iconic 524-mile waterway that linked New York City to Buffalo (and Lake Erie). Visitors to Coshocton can experience a horse-drawn canal boat ride on a restored vessel — just as it was in the 1800s.

The downtown area is full of locally-owned boutiques, art galleries, and antique stores, as well as some incredible restaurants. Outside of downtown, wine aficionados can sample the Three Rivers Wine Trail, a small wine region of Coshocton County in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. There are seven different vineyards, including the Baltic Mill Winery, tucked away in Amish country in a converted flour mill. Coshocton is about a 1.5-hour drive from Akron, another under-the-radar Ohio city that's full of urban activities, and makes for a great combination trip.