In Small-Town Kansas, Cider Mills, Vintage Shops, And Wild Cat Sanctuaries Shape This Surreal Midwest Escape

Midwest vacationers can find the best small art towns and unsung gems, like the unique town of Lucas, while driving through Kansas. Just 40 miles south of Kansas City is another hidden gem welcoming weary visitors and apple enthusiasts in search of a calm escape. Louisburg epitomizes small-town charm with its family farms, quaint cider mills, and quiet country shops. Located in the heart of America, about 60 miles south of the state's oldest city with European-inspired architecture and unique shops, Louisburg provides a fun day trip destination for apple and animal lovers alike.

The Louisburg Cider Mill is a popular attraction among tourists, offering delicious apple cider and other fresh farm fixings like BBQ sauces and snack mixes to purchase and share amongst friends. Pick up some of their signature apple cider, apple butter, or try one of their freshly baked apple cider donuts as you peruse the store.

In the fall, the store offers free tours of the cider mill so curious folks can learn about the apple pressing process and take home some souvenirs. The mill has a tasting room where you can sample hard ciders, fruit wines, and other refreshing elixirs, so make sure to take a few bottles home for prosperity. There is also live music on the weekends, making it a perfect place to relax after a day of local sightseeing.

The Cider Mill has a family farm on the premises which is really popular in autumn, when they reveal their latest yearly corn maze design. Kids will love the pumpkin patch, wagon rides, and other exhibits and games available. The best time to visit Louisburg is in the fall during Ciderfest, when autumn festivities are in full swing, but there are opportunities for fun in this unique town year-round.