The Common Campsite Tool TSA Only Accepts In Checked Luggage

Packing smart can make all the difference between a stress-free airport experience and a security-line scramble. And the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is pretty notorious for having inconsistent rules. What flies in one airport is an absolute no-go at another. Or what one agent lets slide is something that another will flag immediately. That's why it's so important to pack smart and utilize the TSA website to read up on lesser-known items that are actually strictly prohibited. For travelers headed on a camping adventure, one small but important detail can derail your plans before takeoff: tent stakes.

The metal or plastic stakes used to secure a tent in the ground are only allowed in checked luggage, according to TSA regulations. The reason is pretty obvious: Tent stakes are sharp objects that can be used as weapons, falling under the same restriction as tools like screwdrivers longer than 7 inches or scissors longer than 4 inches. Stakes shouldn't be confused with tent poles, which are foldable rods that provide the structure for a tent. The TSA says that they're permitted in carry-on bags but that "our officers make the final decision on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."