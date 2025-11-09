The Common Campsite Tool TSA Only Accepts In Checked Luggage
Packing smart can make all the difference between a stress-free airport experience and a security-line scramble. And the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is pretty notorious for having inconsistent rules. What flies in one airport is an absolute no-go at another. Or what one agent lets slide is something that another will flag immediately. That's why it's so important to pack smart and utilize the TSA website to read up on lesser-known items that are actually strictly prohibited. For travelers headed on a camping adventure, one small but important detail can derail your plans before takeoff: tent stakes.
The metal or plastic stakes used to secure a tent in the ground are only allowed in checked luggage, according to TSA regulations. The reason is pretty obvious: Tent stakes are sharp objects that can be used as weapons, falling under the same restriction as tools like screwdrivers longer than 7 inches or scissors longer than 4 inches. Stakes shouldn't be confused with tent poles, which are foldable rods that provide the structure for a tent. The TSA says that they're permitted in carry-on bags but that "our officers make the final decision on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."
Are tents and sporting equipment allowed in carry-on bags?
Tent stakes are an absolute no-no in carry-on luggage, and tent poles are a gray area and up to the discretion of the security agent. But what about the actual tent itself? This is another murky area. The TSA advises, "You may transport this item in carry-on or checked bags," but it also suggests checking with your airline before packing. The tent and its bag can probably fit in an overhead bin like any carry-on bag, but when in doubt, pack it in your checked bag. Hand warmers are another camping item that you can take on a plane, perfect if you get cold hands on a flight — just make sure it's not battery-powered.
Sports enthusiasts who plan to hop on a flight should also be mindful of some restrictions that might cause a holdup at the security checkpoint. Footwear like snow spikes and cleats are prohibited from carry-on bags, as this style of shoe may be used as a weapon. Ski poles and hiking poles are also prohibited in carry-on bags. In general, if it's sharp and pointy and can possibly be used as a weapon, then you might want to put it in your checked bag. If you're taking anything unusual like camping gear on a flight, make sure you review the TSA's latest list of banned items.