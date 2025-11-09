Arkansas' Only Year-Round Drive-In Glows Among Trails, Historic Sites, And River Outings In This Ozark Town

The Ozarks is full of small towns perfect for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation, and this Ozark town has a plethora of trails that fulfill those getaway dreams. The 1.7-mile East and West Maumee Falls trail is perfect for hiking or taking a casual stroll. This trail is open to the public all year and is located in the lower Buffalo Rivers area. What makes this trail so special is visitors encounter scenic falls within the wooded area. Another trail worth seeing is the Buffalo River Trail from Grinders Ferry to Brush Creek, a longer and more expansive trek that covers a distance of over 7 miles. Throughout the trail, hikers come across scenic woods, water, and old railroad bridge piers.

Marshall has a rich history. The Buffalo River Historic Jail & Museum is a great example. Located in the restored 1902 Searcy County Jail (a jail that was open until 1976), the museum features a gallery trail that explores the stories and characters of the area's history. The museum tells of the land and people of the Buffalo River Watershed. It also takes visitors into the jail cells where prisoners from over a century ago were taken. The actual marks and names from prisoners are still on the wall.

Another great historic spot and river outing is Tyler Bend, a peaceful and scenic getaway right on the Buffalo National River. There is a campground with restrooms, showers, and water, as well as a plethora of recreational activities including fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. For history buffs, the recreation area has a visitor center where you can explore the Collier Homestead, a historical landmark about 10 miles north of Marshall. The farm is preserved by the National Park Service and takes visitors back in time to see what the rugged region looked like a century ago, when Solomon Collie, his wife, Ida Mae, and their family settled there.