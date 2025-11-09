Arkansas' Only Year-Round Drive-In Glows Among Trails, Historic Sites, And River Outings In This Ozark Town
Nestled in the Ozarks, the picturesque region that includes the states of Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, is a hidden gem of a town that visitors shouldn't skip. With a population of just over 1,400 people, Marshall, Arkansas, is a charming small town in the Ozarks that has destinations any visitor would love. From seeing a movie at the Kenda Drive-In movie theatre to walking its many scenic trails to viewing its historic sites, such as the Buffalo River Historic Jail & Museum, there is much to do in Marshall.
Situated about 100 miles from Little Rock and 120 miles from the Missouri mountain charmer city of Springfield, Marshall is home to a year-round drive-in called the Kenda Drive-In. This is a major attraction in Marshall that takes visitors back to a time in the United States when drive-in movie theaters were all the rage. Now, the family-run Kenda Drive-In recreates that experience while showing current and classic movies, holding special events, such as family fun nights and spooky nights, and offering food such as hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and nachos. If you're wanting to travel to Marshall, your best bet is to fly to Memphis International Airport about 230 miles from town. There are also domestic airports closer to Marshall, including Boone County Airport 45 miles away.
History and trails in Marshall
The Ozarks is full of small towns perfect for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation, and this Ozark town has a plethora of trails that fulfill those getaway dreams. The 1.7-mile East and West Maumee Falls trail is perfect for hiking or taking a casual stroll. This trail is open to the public all year and is located in the lower Buffalo Rivers area. What makes this trail so special is visitors encounter scenic falls within the wooded area. Another trail worth seeing is the Buffalo River Trail from Grinders Ferry to Brush Creek, a longer and more expansive trek that covers a distance of over 7 miles. Throughout the trail, hikers come across scenic woods, water, and old railroad bridge piers.
Marshall has a rich history. The Buffalo River Historic Jail & Museum is a great example. Located in the restored 1902 Searcy County Jail (a jail that was open until 1976), the museum features a gallery trail that explores the stories and characters of the area's history. The museum tells of the land and people of the Buffalo River Watershed. It also takes visitors into the jail cells where prisoners from over a century ago were taken. The actual marks and names from prisoners are still on the wall.
Another great historic spot and river outing is Tyler Bend, a peaceful and scenic getaway right on the Buffalo National River. There is a campground with restrooms, showers, and water, as well as a plethora of recreational activities including fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. For history buffs, the recreation area has a visitor center where you can explore the Collier Homestead, a historical landmark about 10 miles north of Marshall. The farm is preserved by the National Park Service and takes visitors back in time to see what the rugged region looked like a century ago, when Solomon Collie, his wife, Ida Mae, and their family settled there.
Where to stay and eat in Marshall
There are so many great places to eat in Arkansas. There's even "the Pickle Capital Of Arkansas" full of festivals and scenic nature. In Marshall, one of the best places to go is Daisy Queen. Rated No. 1 on Trip Advisor for "Quick Bites in Marshall," Daisy Queen is a local favorite serving up over 70 menu items of wholesome American food, including grilled chicken breast, fries, onion rings, ice cream, and its most popular food, the cheeseburger. Open since 1966, the nearly 60-year-old restaurant is an institution. Yelp reviewers praise it for its classic diner feel and its small-town pride. Another great spot to go is Boston Mountain Pizza, the No. 1 restaurant in Marshall on Trip Advisor. It offers specialty pizzas, such as meat lovers and chicken fajita, as well as chicken wings and sandwiches.
If you're wanting to find some lodging, Bear Creek Log Cabins is about 5 miles away from Marshall in the town of Saint Joe. It offers up five distinct cabins that can fit up to 48 guests. The destination is located close to the Buffalo National River, so it's perfect for hunting, fishing, canoeing. Another great option for lodging is the Buffalo Point Inn in Yellville, about 21 miles away from Marshall. The destination offers affordable rates for all six rooms and offers free WiFi, cable, and a basketball court. The inn can even set you up on a guided fishing trip along the Buffalo River.