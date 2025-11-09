Tennessee's Unique Adventure Park Above Gatlinburg Is Crammed Full Of Thrills, Shops, And Unmatched Views
From scenic hotels like the Sidney James Mountain Lodge to attractions like the highly regarded Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, the forested Gatlinburg, Tennessee, has it all if you're looking for a perfect Southeastern family vacation. One of the most exciting attractions to the city in recent years would undeniably be Anakeesta Adventure Park, a sprawling outdoor adventure park situated atop 70 acres of the Smoky Mountains. It's a perfect escape for the whole family after a long day of hiking through the National Park. Filled with rides, play spaces, and restaurants, Anakeesta (which means "high ground" in Cherokee) is a theme park equally suitable for those looking for peaceful wooded vistas as it is for those looking to spike their adrenaline.
Because it's literally situated on top of a mountain, the fun starts with actually getting to Anakeesta. (Just note that visitors have said that parking is expensive — around $20 to park for the day.) From downtown Gatlinburg, guests can take the Chondola (covered or uncovered) for a seated climb into the sky along a steep rail going 600 feet up. Visitors can also head up the side of the mountain for a scenic guided tour on the Ridge Rambler, a large passenger truck, which takes about 20 minutes to reach the park. Once at the top, the first place you'll go will likely be Firefly Village. The center of the park, Firefly Village not only provides information booths and access to viewing overlooks for stunning 360 panoramic views but also the entrances to some of the park's more thrilling rides.
Anakeesta has the best rides and bites for kids and adults alike
From Firefly Village, a thrill seeker can hop on the Anakeesta Mountain Coasters or the Dueling Zipline for a small additional fee ($16.99 for the coaster, $59.99 for the zipline at the time of writing). Both are expensive, but guests love them. The coasters, named Hellbender and Rail Runner, run down an elaborate 1,600-foot track, hovering 400 feet above the ground. The rider can control the vehicle speed, which can reach up to 25 miles per hour. The Dueling Zipline allows the rider to fly past trees over the mountainside over 1,000 feet of zipline and 150 feet above the ground. While it's not the most thrilling zipline in the world, guests report that the experience is fun and perfect for first-timers. Just note that the zipline closes during thunderstorms. On the calmer side, the Treetop Skywalk is a uniquely blissful experience. The Skywalk comprises 14 suspended bridges from which parkgoers can spot wildlife like woodpeckers or black bears. For the best views, head to Vista Gardens and ascend the massive AnaVista Tower. It's the highest point in Gatlinburg.
Immaculately detailed play spaces like BirdVenture and the Treehouse Adventure Play Area can provide kids with hours of entertainment. Adults can join in on the fun with courses like the Treeventure Challenge Course or the beautifully celestial night walk Astra Lumina (not included in admission). For food, head to the Smokehouse Restaurant at Cliff Top, and adults can grab a delicious craft beer at Smoky Mountain Brewery. At the end of your trip, pick up Appalachian artisan crafts at the Great Outdoors Trading Company or an Anakeesta hoodie at the Adventure Outpost. The park is open year-round. Single-day adult passes cost $35 at the time of writing, and adult year-round passes at $70. The park generally opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.