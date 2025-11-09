Tennessee's Unique Adventure Park Above Gatlinburg Is Crammed Full Of Thrills, Shops, And Unmatched Views

From scenic hotels like the Sidney James Mountain Lodge to attractions like the highly regarded Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, the forested Gatlinburg, Tennessee, has it all if you're looking for a perfect Southeastern family vacation. One of the most exciting attractions to the city in recent years would undeniably be Anakeesta Adventure Park, a sprawling outdoor adventure park situated atop 70 acres of the Smoky Mountains. It's a perfect escape for the whole family after a long day of hiking through the National Park. Filled with rides, play spaces, and restaurants, Anakeesta (which means "high ground" in Cherokee) is a theme park equally suitable for those looking for peaceful wooded vistas as it is for those looking to spike their adrenaline.

Because it's literally situated on top of a mountain, the fun starts with actually getting to Anakeesta. (Just note that visitors have said that parking is expensive — around $20 to park for the day.) From downtown Gatlinburg, guests can take the Chondola (covered or uncovered) for a seated climb into the sky along a steep rail going 600 feet up. Visitors can also head up the side of the mountain for a scenic guided tour on the Ridge Rambler, a large passenger truck, which takes about 20 minutes to reach the park. Once at the top, the first place you'll go will likely be Firefly Village. The center of the park, Firefly Village not only provides information booths and access to viewing overlooks for stunning 360 panoramic views but also the entrances to some of the park's more thrilling rides.