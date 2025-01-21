Hidden In The Heart Of The Smokies Is An Affordable Hotel Right By Gatlinburg's Best Food And Fun
When planning a trip to the outdoor paradise that is Gatlinburg, Tennessee, some thought must be given to choosing the best place to stay. Sidney James Mountain Lodge is an ideal choice, given its proximity to many of Gatlinburg's attractions, affordability, and its own scenic surroundings. Tucked away in the Smoky Mountains alongside the picturesque Le Conte Creek, the Sidney James Mountain Lodge has been a staple for visitors to Gatlinburg since 1958. The hotel is just walking distance from some of the city's best restaurants and distilleries along the strip in Downtown Gatlinburg. Sidney James is also a short drive away from attractions like America's only single-rail alpine coaster and Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. Maybe the best way to get an idea of just how many exciting activities are right by Sidney James would be to take a short walk to the Gatlinburg Space Needle and get the lay of the land from its 407-foot-high observation deck.
The lodge itself is a wonderful way to kick back after a long day of activity. With decks in the back that look out over the bubbling stream, the pet-friendly hotel rooms are thoroughly vintage yet modern, with some containing amenities like Jacuzzis and fireplaces. The hotel even rents out two private cabins for a classic Gatlinburg experience that is still close to all of the downtown attractions. Back at the lodge, there are two outdoor pools and a large indoor pool that features a cave grotto that kids will enjoy for hours.
Sidney James is near quality Southern cuisine and outdoor fun
While you can certainly find plenty of delicious breakfast options at the Poolside Cafe located at the Sidney James Mountain Lodge, head 17 minutes up the road to Crockett's Breakfast Camp for a sumptuous Southern breakfast done right, with biscuits, eggs, and heaping plates of griddle cakes. Nearby, one can find an authentic taste of Tennessee barbecue in Calhoun's BBQ, with hearty pulled pork sandwiches or ribs on the menu. The Peddler Steakhouse, a 20-minute walk from the hotel, is an obvious choice for dinner, not only for its delicious steaks but also for its charming ambience. The restaurant used to be a log cabin that was the home of a Gatlinburg merchant and is located along another one of the beautiful scenic streams that flow all throughout the city. And if you don't want to do all that walking, no worries! One of the stops of the Gatlinburg Trolley happens to be right at the front door of the Sidney James.
But perhaps the most obvious attraction in all of Gatlinburg would be the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited national park in the United States based on 2023 National Park Service data. Luckily, Sidney James is located just minutes from its entrance. Whether it's tackling the hike up Mount LeConte or enjoying the peacefulness of Abrams Falls, it's no wonder why the park is so popular. That's why finding a nearby hotel is so important. Sidney James feels like the representative Gatlinburg hotel, filled with convenient amenities but bursting with rural backwoods charm. That's probably why it's been doing business for almost 70 years.