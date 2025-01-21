Hidden In The Heart Of The Smokies Is An Affordable Hotel Right By Gatlinburg's Best Food And Fun

When planning a trip to the outdoor paradise that is Gatlinburg, Tennessee, some thought must be given to choosing the best place to stay. Sidney James Mountain Lodge is an ideal choice, given its proximity to many of Gatlinburg's attractions, affordability, and its own scenic surroundings. Tucked away in the Smoky Mountains alongside the picturesque Le Conte Creek, the Sidney James Mountain Lodge has been a staple for visitors to Gatlinburg since 1958. The hotel is just walking distance from some of the city's best restaurants and distilleries along the strip in Downtown Gatlinburg. Sidney James is also a short drive away from attractions like America's only single-rail alpine coaster and Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. Maybe the best way to get an idea of just how many exciting activities are right by Sidney James would be to take a short walk to the Gatlinburg Space Needle and get the lay of the land from its 407-foot-high observation deck.

The lodge itself is a wonderful way to kick back after a long day of activity. With decks in the back that look out over the bubbling stream, the pet-friendly hotel rooms are thoroughly vintage yet modern, with some containing amenities like Jacuzzis and fireplaces. The hotel even rents out two private cabins for a classic Gatlinburg experience that is still close to all of the downtown attractions. Back at the lodge, there are two outdoor pools and a large indoor pool that features a cave grotto that kids will enjoy for hours.