This Coastal Town In Maine With Fresh Seafood And Scenic Forest Hikes Is A Hidden Gem

Situated along Maine's east coast is Trenton, Maine, a town brimming with picturesque woodlands and as much fresh seafood as any hungry visitor could want. Located about 12 miles away from the affordable vacation destination of Bar Harbor, Trenton can be easy to overlook when compared to its neighbor. It's a small town with a population of a little over 1,600 residents as of 2025, but it's a gem waiting for newcomers to discover it.

This charming Maine locale is named after Trenton, New Jersey, where George Washington and his troops achieved victory in a 1776 Revolutionary War battle. The municipality was incorporated in 1789 and, over the years, saw the rise of industries like lumbering and farming. In the 20th century, its population grew, thanks in part to lobster pounds. One of the best to visit is the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, a restaurant ranked No. 1 for quick bites on Tripadvisor. The eatery serves up various dishes, including boiled Maine lobsters, cold crab rolls, clam chowder, and blueberry pie.

If you want to travel to Trenton, then your best bet is to take a flight to Bangor International Airport which is about 40 miles from Trenton. There's also the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport which is 1 mile away, but that is a local airport with not many flights available.