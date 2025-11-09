This Coastal Town In Maine With Fresh Seafood And Scenic Forest Hikes Is A Hidden Gem
Situated along Maine's east coast is Trenton, Maine, a town brimming with picturesque woodlands and as much fresh seafood as any hungry visitor could want. Located about 12 miles away from the affordable vacation destination of Bar Harbor, Trenton can be easy to overlook when compared to its neighbor. It's a small town with a population of a little over 1,600 residents as of 2025, but it's a gem waiting for newcomers to discover it.
This charming Maine locale is named after Trenton, New Jersey, where George Washington and his troops achieved victory in a 1776 Revolutionary War battle. The municipality was incorporated in 1789 and, over the years, saw the rise of industries like lumbering and farming. In the 20th century, its population grew, thanks in part to lobster pounds. One of the best to visit is the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, a restaurant ranked No. 1 for quick bites on Tripadvisor. The eatery serves up various dishes, including boiled Maine lobsters, cold crab rolls, clam chowder, and blueberry pie.
If you want to travel to Trenton, then your best bet is to take a flight to Bangor International Airport which is about 40 miles from Trenton. There's also the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport which is 1 mile away, but that is a local airport with not many flights available.
Scenic forest hikes abound in Trenton
One of the great aspects of Trenton are the many hiking opportunities that rival Maine's Camden Hills State Park mountain trails. The Trenton community trail extends nearly 3 miles through a scenic forest as well as a boardwalk, bridges, and a wooden viewing surface where visitors can stare out into the stunning greenery that surrounds them. Various wildlife, lichens, and mushrooms can also be found along the trail. Reviewers on Alltrails loved the trek for its peaceful qualities and offerings of shade.
Another must-see destination for visitors looking to embrace nature is Mount Desert Island, which is about 8 miles from Trenton. The largest island in Maine, it's home to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park. Acadia National Park is a wonderful vacation spot that's home to eclectic landscapes. Acadia has various trails including the Beehive Loop Trail (rated No. 1 on Alltrails) which is a roughly 1.5-mile long trail that rises to 450 feet as you continue along it. The Beehive Loop includes steep granite staircases, cliff faces and forested sections throughout. Another great trail in Acadia National Park is the Gorham Mountain Loop which is 3 miles long. It takes you along the Atlantic ocean shore and over the ledges of mountains as you take in views of the ocean and forests throughout. A Reddit user called the park "one of the most spectacular areas on the entire east side of the United States."
Where to eat and where to stay in Trenton
It's no secret that Maine is one of the best places in the world to find good lobster. While the charming fishing village of Stonington is Maine's lobster capital, Trenton is another great destination for folks who love this crustacean. Rated No. 1 on Tripadvisor's list of best restaurants in Trenton, Gateway Lunts Lobster Pound is a seafood establishment which serves up fresh-caught Maine lobster alongside other delectable menu items like cheeseburgers, fried clams, fried scallops and crab. What makes this restaurant so particularly special is that it's the oldest lobster pound in Trenton, having first opened nearly a century ago in 1930. Another great option is Farm Stand Coffee House, where visitors can treat themselves to various coffees, smoothies, and breakfast sandwiches as well as a host of breakfast burritos.
If you're wanting to spend the night the night in Trenton the No. 1-rated motel in Trenton on Tripadvisor is the Isleview Motel and Cottages. Located only 1 mile from Mount Desert Island, this destination offers unique amenities, including a campfire pit and outdoor lawn areas which offer room for outdoor enjoyment. There are picnic tables, games, and grilling all within reach. A Family Room, King Room, and cottages are all available to rent. Acadia National Park is only 8.5 miles away.
Another great destination for lodging in Trenton is the Open Hearth Inn. Constructed in 1820, it has kept much of its original architecture, including the pumpkin pine floors and open hearth fireplace. In the 20th century, cottages were constructed on the property. Now lodge rooms, inn-style suites, cottages, and more are all surrounded by the scenic Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor.