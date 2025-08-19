Nature Lovers Are Flocking To This Lesser-Known Maine Park For Its Ocean Views And Mountain Trails
Poor Maine. Jutting into the ocean in the country's most northeastern corner. Seems quite lonely and empty. (How many times have you even met a native of the Pine Tree State?) Yet that little appendage packs wonderful destinations. There is, of course, the behemoth that is Acadia National Park, with its postcard-worthy scenery. It's a destination so popular, you have to decipher the best ways to avoid its crowds. Fortunately, there's a worthy alternative just west, across Penobscot Bay.
Camden Hills State Park offers a detour from Acadia's crowds, drawing nature lovers who flock to its ocean views and mountain trails. The 5,700-acre collection of wooded hills and shoreline offers a perfect place to merge sea level sights with high-altitude views. Taken as part of a bigger trip to Maine, the park can serve as a cool, refreshing chaser to the potent high provided by Acadia. Or, you can simply skip the national park and relish in the ambiance of a less-crowded, lesser-known, yet equally gorgeous alternative.
Climb the peaks and see the ocean at Camden Hills State Park
Your most lasting impressions of Camden Hills will be set by your eyes, with the help of your feet. The park's main attraction rests at the tops of its many named peaks. Mount Battie offers the most arresting view. From the 806-foot apex, one can see Acadia National Park's Cadillac Mountain in the distance, if the weather allows. Between the two peaks lies the ocean's vast stretch of blue, with an archipelago of islands dotting the expanse of Penobscot Bay. This panoramic view has enchanted artists and creatives, inspiring the poem "Renascene" by Edna St. Vincent Millay.
The undulating terrain and various peaks make hiking the obvious sport of choice for visitors. The park's 20 mountain trails create a zig-zagging, 30-mile maze across the park, each with its own identity and ideal trekker. Nearly all of the trails offer at least some mesmerizing ocean views, so hikers would be best off mixing and matching the trails to fit their desired level of "wow." Those looking for a proper workout should hit the Slope Trail, a testing 1.5-mile climb to Mount Megunticook's summit. The best ocean view can be found at the end of the short-but-tough Mount Battie Trail, a half-mile trek that leads to the aforementioned views of Penobscot Bay.
Planning a trip to Camden Hills State Park
Portland International Jetport, about 84 miles away, is the transit hub of choice if you're flying in. Snag a rental car and make Camden Hills part of a bigger Maine road trip. There's plenty to see along the two-hour drive. Brunswick sits at about the middle point on the journey, offering a perfect stop to explore Maine's mid-coast beauty. The trip's terminus, Camden, is a scenic beach town where mountains meet the ocean. It can be the perfect base camp for your trip into the state park, if you need more civilized digs.
Those looking for a place to rest should stick within the bounds of the park. The bucolic Megunticook Cabin is wildly popular, and for good reason. It blends together the proper dose of shelter without losing the sense of surrendering to nature. The rustic yet comfortable cabin includes a stone fireplace, an outdoor toilet, and bunk beds that sleep up to six. Cell phone coverage is hit or miss, which you should consider a luxury. The park also offers plenty of campsites for a truly rugged night out in nature.
Be sure to check for alerts ahead of your visit to learn about any restrictions that may impact your visit. For example, at the time of writing, visitors are required to bring their own drinking water while the park's new water system is being validated. There is technically no wrong time to visit the state park, though you're best off aiming for autumn. Then, the foliage turns the hilly terrain into a kaleidoscope. Hikers should aim for the summer, when the long days and clear weather allow maximum vista-spotting.