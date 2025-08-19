Nature Lovers Are Flocking To This Lesser-Known Maine Park For Its Ocean Views And Mountain Trails

Portland International Jetport, about 84 miles away, is the transit hub of choice if you're flying in. Snag a rental car and make Camden Hills part of a bigger Maine road trip. There's plenty to see along the two-hour drive. Brunswick sits at about the middle point on the journey, offering a perfect stop to explore Maine's mid-coast beauty. The trip's terminus, Camden, is a scenic beach town where mountains meet the ocean. It can be the perfect base camp for your trip into the state park, if you need more civilized digs.

Those looking for a place to rest should stick within the bounds of the park. The bucolic Megunticook Cabin is wildly popular, and for good reason. It blends together the proper dose of shelter without losing the sense of surrendering to nature. The rustic yet comfortable cabin includes a stone fireplace, an outdoor toilet, and bunk beds that sleep up to six. Cell phone coverage is hit or miss, which you should consider a luxury. The park also offers plenty of campsites for a truly rugged night out in nature.

Be sure to check for alerts ahead of your visit to learn about any restrictions that may impact your visit. For example, at the time of writing, visitors are required to bring their own drinking water while the park's new water system is being validated. There is technically no wrong time to visit the state park, though you're best off aiming for autumn. Then, the foliage turns the hilly terrain into a kaleidoscope. Hikers should aim for the summer, when the long days and clear weather allow maximum vista-spotting.