Airports are often marooned on the far-flung edge of a city — places you'd typically visit to catch a flight and nothing more. Yet, minutes from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport lies Tukwila, a city with phenomenal choices for shopping, eating out, and entertainment. Boasting more than five million square feet of retail space and the world-class Museum of Flight, the largest independent air and space museum on Earth, there is plenty of reason to stay overnight in one of the city's over a dozen hotels. The city's variety of global gastronomic offerings are immense. The quality of its cuisine matches that of the charming restaurants on nearby Vashon Island, except in Tukwila, the culinary fare is far more international.

A six minute drive from the airport to Tukwila, as well as its close proximity to Seattle itself, means that the city is immensely accessible. Those arriving from downtown Seattle can get there in as little as 20 minutes using the King County Metro's Route 150 bus. The service is frequent, making it particularly useful to those visiting who want to dine out until late but are instead staying the night in Seattle. Furthermore, Tukwila has its own train station where the Amtrak Cascades service from America's quietest city, Portland, Oregon, comes to a stop. Trains also arrive from smaller historic Washington cities such as Centralia.