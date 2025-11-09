Pennsylvania's Rodeo Hub Is Packed With Small-Town Charm In A Tight-Knit Community

A rodeo is something you'd expect to see in western U.S. destinations like Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Fort Worth, Texas. But you might not know you can live your cowboy fantasy east of the Mississippi River, too. The quiet small town of Avella puts the west in Western Pennsylvania with its Little A Town Arena, a 12-acre outdoor event space whose equestrian shows and motorsports competitions have attracted growing crowds since it opened in 2007.

The Little A Town Arena overlooks downtown Avella from Italy Hill and hosts a variety of events throughout the year, from concerts to circuses to tractor pulls. This includes two annual rodeos: the Little A Town Rodeo in June and Bulls, Bands & BBQ in September. The June rodeo includes entertainment like barrel racing, steer wrestling, and bull riding, while the fall event adds live country music and barbecue trucks to the mix. Tickets for either event are just $26 for adults if you buy them in advance. Other events at Little A Town Arena celebrate a frontier spirit, like their October Pow-Wow Mountain Man Rendezvous, where you can watch Native American dancing or buy handcrafted goods from local vendors.

A Pennsylvania rodeo isn't the only reason to visit Avella. While it's a very small town, with a population of under 1,000 that gives it a very rural, in-the-country feel, its location in Washington County puts it within easy reach of other Northern Appalachian attractions. It's less than an hour's drive from Pittsburgh, the closest major transportation hub, and a similarly quick trip from smaller Ohio River cities like Steubenville, Ohio, or the underrated historic mountain town of Wheeling, West Virginia. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path destination to explore, Avella's unique landmarks and culture make it worth inclusion on your travel itinerary.