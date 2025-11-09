This Website Lets You Book Last-Minute Family-Friendly Resort Stays At A Major Discount
When you're planning a getaway with the family, you may be debating whether to book a short-term rental property or a resort. With the former, you'll have more space and home comforts like a kitchen and a living area. But a resort gives you vacation vibes and desirable facilities like a spa and a pool. But what if you could have the best of both worlds? What if you could enjoy the premium luxuries and services of a resort along with the homey feeling and amenities of a condo? Well, this is exactly what Extra Holidays aims to provide.
Extra Holidays, a vacation rental site, allows users to find spacious, suite- and condo-style accommodations from a wide range of providers. It's owned by Travel + Leisure Co. and part of Wyndham Destinations, self-described as "the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company" (via PR Newswire). The site gives you access to more than 200 resorts under brands such as Margaritaville Vacation Club, WorldMark, and Club Wyndham across over 125 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada. The amenities on offer will vary depending on the specific resort, but you can typically expect at least one bedroom, a full or partial kitchen, a washing machine and dryer, separate living and dining areas, and daily housekeeping. Many properties also provide access to resort staples, such as a fitness center, hot tub, one or more pools, and a kids' club.
Additionally, the rates on the site are heavily discounted — you'll find these spacious rentals listed at a price similar to a hotel room. And there are also deals on last-minute escapes and seasonal promotions. So it might actually be cheaper to book at the last minute — that family trip you've been putting off could happen spontaneously and for less than you think.
How to find your perfect stay on Extra Holidays
If you don't have a particular destination in mind, use Extra Holidays' Resort Map feature. You can filter by brand (Westgate Resorts, Shell Vacations Club), location (Mexico, Canada), or trip type (golfing, skiing, beach vacation). Within the U.S., you can specify the state or region. And you're even able to filter by amenities — just type in "lazy river," "hot tub," "tennis court," or whatever else you require in the search bar, and you'll only see resorts that have those features.
For example, you can stay at the serene WorldMark Isla Mujeres, which is off the coast of Cancún, Mexico, on the island of the same name. The picturesque Isla Mujeres is one of the most underrated islands in Mexico for an uncrowded vacation, and you'll be close to vibrant coral reefs and white-sand beaches. To enjoy dramatic views, book yourself and your family into Club Wyndham Bali Hai Villas in Hawaii (pictured above). You'll be high on a cliff on Kauai's stunning north shore and close to some of the most popular attractions. Or for an alpine vacation like no other, check into Club Wyndham Park City in Utah. Your ski-in, ski-out suite is just steps from the many slopes of Park City Mountain.
As Extra Holidays provides access to a range of stays under different brands, the terms will vary from resort to resort. Make sure to read through them before booking, along with the cancellation policy, which you never want to ignore. And sign up for Extra Holidays' loyalty program, Insider Extras, which provides members with instant rewards on all bookings as well as savings of up to 20%. At the time of writing, joining the mailing list will also unlock $150 off your next stay (conditions apply).