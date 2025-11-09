This Website Lets You Book Last-Minute Family-Friendly Resort Stays At A Major Discount

When you're planning a getaway with the family, you may be debating whether to book a short-term rental property or a resort. With the former, you'll have more space and home comforts like a kitchen and a living area. But a resort gives you vacation vibes and desirable facilities like a spa and a pool. But what if you could have the best of both worlds? What if you could enjoy the premium luxuries and services of a resort along with the homey feeling and amenities of a condo? Well, this is exactly what Extra Holidays aims to provide.

Extra Holidays, a vacation rental site, allows users to find spacious, suite- and condo-style accommodations from a wide range of providers. It's owned by Travel + Leisure Co. and part of Wyndham Destinations, self-described as "the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company" (via PR Newswire). The site gives you access to more than 200 resorts under brands such as Margaritaville Vacation Club, WorldMark, and Club Wyndham across over 125 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada. The amenities on offer will vary depending on the specific resort, but you can typically expect at least one bedroom, a full or partial kitchen, a washing machine and dryer, separate living and dining areas, and daily housekeeping. Many properties also provide access to resort staples, such as a fitness center, hot tub, one or more pools, and a kids' club.

Additionally, the rates on the site are heavily discounted — you'll find these spacious rentals listed at a price similar to a hotel room. And there are also deals on last-minute escapes and seasonal promotions. So it might actually be cheaper to book at the last minute — that family trip you've been putting off could happen spontaneously and for less than you think.