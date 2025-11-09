The East Texas Woodlands Hide A Lush Wilderness With Old-Growth Forests, Rugged Hikes, And Rich Biodiversity

A 12,000-acre wilderness area in the heart of the East Texas woods protects a lush and remote old-growth forest that includes the largest remaining populations of American beech and southern magnolia trees found in any national forest in the United States. The Indian Mounds Wilderness Area, part of the larger Sabine National Forest, offers visitors the unique opportunity to take in the East Texas forest as it was before it was logged over and developed prior to 1930, largely by the turpentine industry. Today, the wilderness area, which is situated in far eastern Texas on the shores of the fabled Toledo Bend Reservoir — a bass-fishing paradise — protects the last remnants of the area's original forests. Visitors willing to put some miles on their shoe leather can go back in time and experience the "piney woods" as they were before the band saw changed their makeup forever.

Located about three hours by car north of Houston and its two airports, Indian Mounds Wilderness Area is home to the Indian Mounds Recreation Area on the banks of the reservoir, which makes it fairly easy to access this last stretch of protected wild forest in East Texas. The recreation area offers camping and picnic facilities, as well as restrooms and a boat launch on Toledo Bend Reservoir. The lake sits behind a dam on the Sabine River, and is a mecca for largemouth bass anglers. The closest city of any notable size is Lufkin, Texas' true hidden gem that's within driving distance of several major cities. It's about an hour and a half from Indian Mounds Recreation area.