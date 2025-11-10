Big Sur's Best-Kept Secret Is A California State Park Known For Wild Coastal Views And Scenic Campgrounds

The 90 miles of coastline that make up California's Big Sur (which rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for striking cliff views) tops many people's travel wish lists. The area is home to eight protected state parks, including Garrapata State Park, a beach with dramatic views and trails. It also hosts one of California's best kept secrets — Limekiln State Park. Known for rugged, scenic views and campgrounds, this destination is ripe for exploration.

The 716 acre state park is located 56 miles south of Carmel, it's one of the southernmost points in Monterey County, and is at the northern edge of where Big Sur begins, adjacent to the Los Padres National Forest. Limekiln Creek took its name after four 100 foot tall kilns were used to extract lime from the canyon in the late 1800s by the Rockland Lime and Lumber Company. It became a state park in 1994 after efforts were made by local conservation groups to save and preserve the surrounding redwood forest for public use. Some of the scenic views include the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a 276 mile long stretch to the north aimed at protecting marine life. As of this October 2025 writing, portions of Limekiln State Park and Highway 1, including several of its trails and campground, are closed due to effects from a 2024 storm and landslide. You'll want to contact Park Rangers and the park's website prior to visiting. There is a day use fee of $10 with a discount for seniors, and it's free for Golden Bear pass holders.