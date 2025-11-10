Big Sur's Best-Kept Secret Is A California State Park Known For Wild Coastal Views And Scenic Campgrounds
The 90 miles of coastline that make up California's Big Sur (which rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for striking cliff views) tops many people's travel wish lists. The area is home to eight protected state parks, including Garrapata State Park, a beach with dramatic views and trails. It also hosts one of California's best kept secrets — Limekiln State Park. Known for rugged, scenic views and campgrounds, this destination is ripe for exploration.
The 716 acre state park is located 56 miles south of Carmel, it's one of the southernmost points in Monterey County, and is at the northern edge of where Big Sur begins, adjacent to the Los Padres National Forest. Limekiln Creek took its name after four 100 foot tall kilns were used to extract lime from the canyon in the late 1800s by the Rockland Lime and Lumber Company. It became a state park in 1994 after efforts were made by local conservation groups to save and preserve the surrounding redwood forest for public use. Some of the scenic views include the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a 276 mile long stretch to the north aimed at protecting marine life. As of this October 2025 writing, portions of Limekiln State Park and Highway 1, including several of its trails and campground, are closed due to effects from a 2024 storm and landslide. You'll want to contact Park Rangers and the park's website prior to visiting. There is a day use fee of $10 with a discount for seniors, and it's free for Golden Bear pass holders.
Exploring Limekiln State Park's wild coastal views on a series of trails
There's no better way to experience the coastal views from inside Limekiln State Park than on one of its hiking trails. Each trail is accessed from the Limekiln Trailhead, which starts in the parking lot of the day use area, and can be done as individual branches or combined into one longer trail. Known as the Limekiln Trail, it's an easy half mile route leading to the remains of the historic limekilns on one path, and access to a scenic ocean viewpoint overlook via the Pitkins Curve Trail-California Coastal Trail from another. The total distance along the trail is approximately 2.2 miles if you were to complete each portion.
The Limekiln Falls Trail, also known as the Falls Trail, is another branch of the main trail park trail system, which leads to the 100 foot Limekiln Falls. During summer months, you can choose to brave the chilly water temperatures and cool off with a dip in the water. A third fork off of the main trailhead is the .4 mile Hare Creek Trail, which hugs the edge of Hare Creek through a canyon. You'll head to the right at the intersection of the Hare Creek and Limekiln Trail, until it ends at a natural pool.
You might spy various wildlife in the park, including over 200 species of birds such as endangered California condors and peregrine falcons, mountain lions, foxes, and offshore marine life.
Spend a night under the stars at Limekiln State Park's scenic campground - if you can
Unfortunately, the Limekiln State Park Campground isn't accessible at the time of this writing, but normally, sites can be booked at ReserveCalifornia.com. There are 29 total sites, including 12 ocean sites with beach access, while the remaining redwood sites lie along the upper and lower sections of the Limekiln Creek. The family friendly sites offer amenities such as fire pits and picnic tables, along with shared restroom and shower facilities. Some sites are limited to one vehicle, while others allow two vehicles, with a maximum length of 15 feet. If you're bringing an RV, the maximum length is 24 feet, and there are no hookups available within the park, so plan ahead for water and power needs. The park also doesn't offer a dump station, but RV goers can visit Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park 12 miles north for their dumping needs.
As reservations are required, you'll want to reserve your campsite under California state parks new reservation system, replacing the universally despised, unfair (and maybe illegal), campsite reservation system of the past. Standard sites at Limekiln cost $35 per night, with extra vehicles charged an additional $10 per night. It's just $5 per night for "Hike and Bike" sites, (for those on foot or via bicycle), for a two night maximum stay. You can also find developed camping at Kirk Creek, and two primitive sites, Espinoza and Vicente Flat, within the surrounding national forest lands.