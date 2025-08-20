California Is Finally Changing Its Universally Despised, Unfair (And Maybe Illegal) Campsite Reservation System

California has some incredible campsites in some stunning state parks. Whether you want to or pitch a tent beneath the redwoods at Van Damme State Park, where there's also a unique pygmy forest, or camp near hot springs in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, you've got great options. But reserving a campsite at these popular parks can sometimes feel nearly impossible. Issues include making reservations, knowing when sites are open, and potentially sketchy fees. At least some of those things should change with updates to the California State Parks reservation system.

To book a campsite online, you have to use ReserveCalifornia.com, which used to be the only place to check availability. But now, you'll also be able to see updates on individual state park pages. Each park's page shows, with just one click, any availability beginning on the listed date for two nights in a row for about the next two weeks. It makes it easier to see what's available at that park than on the ReserveCalifornia site, especially if you're looking last-minute. You still have to book through ReserveCalifornia, but state park pages now include a direct link to the site.