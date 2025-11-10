New York's Affordable Village Near The Pennsylvania Border Has Beer, Golf, And Family-Friendly Fun

As the fourth most populous state in the United States, it is no surprise that New York conceals its alluring villages or tiny towns far beyond the reach of the Big Apple. While driving along the New York coast, you might discover underrated islands with serene beauty or a historic hamlet that lets you experience the timeless appeal of a small town. And amid the treasure-trove of New York destinations, one must-visit community is Endicott, where you can spend a cozy weekend away from the vehicular cacophony, sipping on craft beers or championing golf.

Endicott is perched in the rolling hills of New York's Southern Tier, nine miles away from the Pennsylvania border. The village is situated in Broome County, adjacent to the Susquehanna River. For anyone curious, the village got its name from Henry B. Endicott, who started the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company in the village alongside George F. Johnson in the early 1990s. Since then, the village has significantly evolved into an unexpectedly delightful destination where over 13,000 residents live. Visitors love the wholesome family activities of the area, which can turn your affordable getaway into a memory of a lifetime.

Reaching Endicott is fairly convenient, especially if you are driving from major Northeast corridors. The village sits just off Interstate 86, making it easily accessible by car from New York City (about 3.5 hours), Philadelphia (2.5 hours), or Syracuse (1.5 hours). Greater Binghamton Airport is the nearest hub for flying in, which is less than a 30-minute drive away. If you would prefer public transportation, you can reach Syracuse Regional Transportation Center via Amtrak and take a regional bus to reach Endicott via Binghamton.