New York's Affordable Village Near The Pennsylvania Border Has Beer, Golf, And Family-Friendly Fun
As the fourth most populous state in the United States, it is no surprise that New York conceals its alluring villages or tiny towns far beyond the reach of the Big Apple. While driving along the New York coast, you might discover underrated islands with serene beauty or a historic hamlet that lets you experience the timeless appeal of a small town. And amid the treasure-trove of New York destinations, one must-visit community is Endicott, where you can spend a cozy weekend away from the vehicular cacophony, sipping on craft beers or championing golf.
Endicott is perched in the rolling hills of New York's Southern Tier, nine miles away from the Pennsylvania border. The village is situated in Broome County, adjacent to the Susquehanna River. For anyone curious, the village got its name from Henry B. Endicott, who started the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company in the village alongside George F. Johnson in the early 1990s. Since then, the village has significantly evolved into an unexpectedly delightful destination where over 13,000 residents live. Visitors love the wholesome family activities of the area, which can turn your affordable getaway into a memory of a lifetime.
Reaching Endicott is fairly convenient, especially if you are driving from major Northeast corridors. The village sits just off Interstate 86, making it easily accessible by car from New York City (about 3.5 hours), Philadelphia (2.5 hours), or Syracuse (1.5 hours). Greater Binghamton Airport is the nearest hub for flying in, which is less than a 30-minute drive away. If you would prefer public transportation, you can reach Syracuse Regional Transportation Center via Amtrak and take a regional bus to reach Endicott via Binghamton.
Endicott's affordable luxury includes championship golf and craft beers
Many visitors recommend Endicott as a perfect golf weekend getaway thanks to the crown jewel of the area, the En-Joie Golf Course. PGA seniors have played in this public course frequently over the years. According to visitors, the meticulously maintained 18-hole course winds through lush trees and rolling terrain, offering challenges for golfers of every skill level while maintaining surprisingly reasonable green fees. The public course also offers quite reasonable pricing, starting at $49 on weekdays and ranging from $75 to $85 on weekends. Golf enthusiasts can also visit Links at Hiawatha Landing, seven miles away from En Joie, where the course has dramatic elevation and panoramic views of the Susquehanna Valley.
After a day of golf, you can unwind at one of the artisanal craft breweries in Endicott. Among several famous brewhouses, Light Years Fermentation has quickly become a local favorite, with visitors raving about both the house-made pizzas and thoughtfully curated beer selection featuring craft brews and non-alcoholic beverages. You can also head to Crooked Mouth Brewing, which welcomed its first customers in December 2022. The newly added place has earned a loyal following for their four flagship beers, seasonal varieties, and gluten-free NYS cider, wine, and seltzer. Alongside their beverage menu, they specialize in gourmet sandwiches and a wide selection of smashburgers. The best part about the brewery is the additional events they host frequently, including trivia nights, live music, and comedy shows.
Family-friendly fun and where to stay
Even as a compact village, Endicott packs more than you'd expect with its wholesome entertainment scene, which is perfect for a family get-together. For a theatrical experience, drop by the Cider Mill Stage, where the team brings professional-quality theater to town year-round, staging Broadway musicals and contemporary dramas in an intimate setting. If you'd prefer a quieter adventure amid lush greens, you can also go to the Roundtop Picnic Area and the surrounding 0.6 miles of trails.
While exploring the village, make time for the Endicott History and Heritage Center, where the industrial heritage of the area is well documented. Housed in a beautifully restored historic building, the center has a vintage collection of over 400 antique IBM clocks and other artifacts. To visit the center, you can make a donation starting from a minimum of $5.
For accommodations, you can choose from luxury hotels to cozy inns and suites in Binghamton, making it convenient for travelers visiting the area. Hampton Inn & Suites Binghamton is one of the top-rated options that comes with an indoor pool, a well-equipped gym, and a range of luxury amenities. For more affordable stays, you can stay at spacious apartments in Kiteville Owego at a reasonable price, located just 15 minutes from the En-Joie Golf Course. Just be warned before visiting Endicott: the tiny village might compel you to explore more hidden-treasure-esque small towns tucked away in plain sight in New York State.