This Underrated Mississippi City Is Overflowing With Scenic Trails And Southern Flavor

Tucked away deeply within the central confines of the state of Mississippi, you find yourself surrounded by old floodplain forests, marshes, and low-lying flowered plains that the Magnolia State is known for. The Choctaw indigenous people called this area home, being the most numerous of the groups in the region, and used the historically crucial Natchez Trace corridor for millenniums for trade and connection between communities. It is along that old corridor that you encounter the alluring, yet under-the-radar city of Kosciusko, pronounced "Kah-zee-ESS-ko," named after a hero of the American Revolutionary War, the Polish General Tadeusz Kosciuszko.

Kosciusko's character can be defined by its rich tapestry which is woven by its historical significance as a key stopping point of the old southwestern American frontier, its abundant natural wealth, and Southern cultural fabric. American history is deeply enshrined around its national scenic trails, long predating even the earliest European settlers, and the Natchez Trail Parkway is a highlight of your visit to Kosciusko. Stretching for 444 miles across multiple states, you can follow it through guided tours found in the city, and explore the surrounding abundant trails, or admire its pristine nature from the comfort of your car as far as the eye can see along the Natchez Trail Parkway.

Originally named Redbud Springs after the local tributaries, Kosciusko's scenic downtown is deserving of a thorough exploration to admire its local heritage buildings. Ranging from the impressive Attala County Courthouse, to Choate's Stand, named after David Choate, a founding member of the community who opened a supply stop and inn along this precious lifeline on the American Frontier, this city, which came to be known as "The Beehive of the Hills" for its burgeoning commercial activity, will fill your bowl with historical sightseeing and Southern hospitality.