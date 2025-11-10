Central Oregon's Scenic Beach Recreation Area Is An Ideal Backdrop For Idyllic Photos And Wildlife Encounters
There's something otherworldly about the beaches in Oregon, which make it feel as if you've left Earth and traded it for some rocky, sea-swept planet with only ocean-dwelling creatures for company. Monolithic sea stacks left behind by thousands of years of crashing waves and erosion dot many of the shores like the ones that create the rugged beauty at Harris Beach State Park. At Cape Perpetua, spruce-filled, old-growth forests dot the shore instead. The beach at Seal Rock State Recreation Site is equally as wild and atmospheric, the well-blended colors on the sea stacks resembling swirls on a glass marble. Seals and sea lions reside there, and windblown bluffs face the sand and waves, encompassing the whole scene.
Your camera will thank you after a visit to Seal Rock Beach, as the pics capture the beach's remote beauty perfectly, making it appear as though you have the whole world to yourself. The beach isn't that far-flung — it's almost halfway down Oregon's coast and a 10-mile drive south of Newport. If you're coming from inland, it's about a 150-mile drive from Portland. Alternatively, you can drive up the coast from Oregon's state line on Highway 101. You'll pass many beaches on the way, including China Beach, a long stretch of beach in southern Oregon.
Seal Rock Beach is a wildlife wonderland
There's an accessible, Americans with Disabilities Act viewpoint halfway down the short trail to Seal Rock Beach, but if you're going to the bottom, keep in mind that at some points it's steep. Once you're there, prepare to enter an outdoor wonderland. Tangles of seals and sea lions lounge on the rocks and bob in the sea, while seagulls soar up above. During low tide, tide pools reveal hundreds of mussels and clams that carpet the pools' walls. Zoom in to spot colorful starfish and eye-catching anemones that cling to the rocks just above the water's surface.
The shoreline at Seal Rock Beach is punctuated by an enormous sea stack aptly named Elephant Rock. Bird-watchers can spot the many birds that use the rock as a coastal rest stop along their seasonal migrations and, birders have confirmed sightings of pigeon guillemots, western gulls, and barn swallows — to name a few. There are also ample opportunities to whale watch at the beach and in nearby areas, ncluding Gearheart, a beach town with whale watching and sandy dunes. You can also take whale watching tours in the region in hopes of spotting some of the upwards of 20,000 whales traverse the Oregon coast each year. About 200 gray whales remain off the coast during summer. You might just spot some whales if you're looking out for "the blow," the shot of breath that can rise up to 12 feet in the air, and "the breach," the awe-inspiring leap whales perform when they catapult themselves from the sea into the air.
Otherwise, it's worth it to visit Seal Rock Beach, if only for the scenery. It's easy to stay as long as you want, as there are benches and restrooms. Before you go, check with Oregon State Parks for tide levels to ensure you have the best visit.