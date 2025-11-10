Central Oregon's Scenic Beach Recreation Area Is An Ideal Backdrop For Idyllic Photos And Wildlife Encounters

There's an accessible, Americans with Disabilities Act viewpoint halfway down the short trail to Seal Rock Beach, but if you're going to the bottom, keep in mind that at some points it's steep. Once you're there, prepare to enter an outdoor wonderland. Tangles of seals and sea lions lounge on the rocks and bob in the sea, while seagulls soar up above. During low tide, tide pools reveal hundreds of mussels and clams that carpet the pools' walls. Zoom in to spot colorful starfish and eye-catching anemones that cling to the rocks just above the water's surface.

The shoreline at Seal Rock Beach is punctuated by an enormous sea stack aptly named Elephant Rock. Bird-watchers can spot the many birds that use the rock as a coastal rest stop along their seasonal migrations and, birders have confirmed sightings of pigeon guillemots, western gulls, and barn swallows — to name a few. There are also ample opportunities to whale watch at the beach and in nearby areas, ncluding Gearheart, a beach town with whale watching and sandy dunes. You can also take whale watching tours in the region in hopes of spotting some of the upwards of 20,000 whales traverse the Oregon coast each year. About 200 gray whales remain off the coast during summer. You might just spot some whales if you're looking out for "the blow," the shot of breath that can rise up to 12 feet in the air, and "the breach," the awe-inspiring leap whales perform when they catapult themselves from the sea into the air.

Otherwise, it's worth it to visit Seal Rock Beach, if only for the scenery. It's easy to stay as long as you want, as there are benches and restrooms. Before you go, check with Oregon State Parks for tide levels to ensure you have the best visit.