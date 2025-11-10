Delaware's Picturesque Little Town Is A Historic Gem With Quaint Shops, Restaurants, And Pretty Parks
Situated about 100 miles from Wilmington and 42 miles from Dover is a Delaware destination that any visitor to The First State should experience. With a population of just over 4,000 residents, Laurel is a welcoming community with plenty of historic attractions (such as the Laurel Heritage Museum), fun shops, and great restaurants. While Delaware might have eclectic beach towns such as Bowers on its coast, skipping Laurel's parks, including Trap Pond State Park and Phillips Landing Park, would be a big mistake.
Laurel, Delaware, is a picturesque little town with quaint shops such as This-N-That Country Store. The store offers Southern-inspired apparel, farmhouse decor, scented candles, crafts, and collectibles. Visitors of the store give it an overall Google rating of 4.8 stars out of five. Another great shop to visit while in town is Route 13 Market, marked the third best "thing to do" in Laurel on Tripadvisor. Route 13 Market is a flea market full of vendors selling gifts, clothing, books, tacos, and cosmetics.
What makes Laurel such a historic gem is the town's plethora of old buildings. Laurel was founded in 1683 and officially became an incorporated town in 1883. The Laurel Historic District takes visitors back to those times. The Queen Anne architectural style of the 1880's and 1890's can be seen throughout the town. The Laurel Heritage Museum, located in the old Laurel train station, is a fun visit; visitors can learn the history of the town while exploring old historical documents and artifacts, such as early photographs and items, that helped the town prosper. Old Christ Church is also a historic gem; it was built in 1772 and is one of the last surviving unchanged wooden constructions from the 18th century. Visitors are taken back to 18th century Colonial America while in the historic chuch. Guided tours are available upon appointment.
Parks are perfect destinations in Laurel
Parks are a major attraction in Delaware. When you see places such as the pristine Cape Henlopen State Park full of historic sites and trails, you can understand why. Trap Pond State Park is rated the No. 1 park to visit in Laurel on Yelp; the nearly 4,000 acre park is brimming with beauty and bald cypress trees, which are the true wonder at Trap Pond State Park (it's the United States' northernmost naturally occurring bald cypress swamp).
There are great trails at Trap Pond State Park, too. There's Bob Trail Full Loop, which is 4.5 miles in length. You can take a scenic walk in the woods to see foliage during the autumn months and views of the pond and cypress swamp. It's perfect for birdwatching (herons and geese can be found on the trail), hiking, and biking. Then there's Trap Pond Loop, which is about 5 miles total and delivers views of scenic landscapes along with diverse wildlife. Other trails include the 1.9-mile Huckleberry Trail (white-tailed deer and pileated woodpeckers can be spotted here) and the half-mile Island Trail.
About 6 miles from Laurel is Phillips Landing Park, where visitors can see the monument that is dedicated to the colonists who came to Chesapeake Bay and Broad Creek in the early 17th century. Archaeologists estimate that this area was probably where Captain John Smith encountered the Nanticoke Native Americans for the first time. The park offers a relaxing environment for those wanting a calm day. Fishing, bird watching, and taking in the picturesque views are great activities at the park.
Where to eat and stay in Laurel
If you're looking for great places to eat in Laurel, you have several options. Rated the No. 1 restaurant on Tripadvisor, Abbott's on Broad Creek is excellent. Serving up locally sourced foods and providing a bar and live music, Abbott's is a great stop with menu items such as French onion soup, shrimp and grits, and short rib pot roast. Another great option is Laurel pizzeria – according to its website, it's voted as having the best pizza in southern Delaware. If you're craving something quick and scrumptious, then Smash N' Dash Burgery has you covered. Using all fresh, never-frozen angus beef, Smash N' Dash is a burger joint that also offers up chicken nuggets, hot dogs, fries, and homemade and hand-dipped ice cream and milkshakes.
For Lodging in Laurel, you don't have many options. There are affordable motels, such as Relax Inn and Lakeside Motel. If you're willing to travel, there's the Gillis Grier Bed & Breakfast in Salisbury, Maryland, which is about 14 miles away from Laurel. Like Maryland's Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway full of historic sites, the Gillis Grier Bed & Breakfast is a historic gem; it's a Victorian home that was constructed in 1887 and is filled with Queen Anne and Victorian furnishings. In addition to the variety of rooms and seasonally inspired breakfast menus, there is a reading nook perfect for those looking to relax with afternoon tea and a good book. If you're wanting to travel to Laurel, your best bet is to fly to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. It's about 96 miles away from town.