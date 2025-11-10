Delaware's Picturesque Little Town Is A Historic Gem With Quaint Shops, Restaurants, And Pretty Parks

Situated about 100 miles from Wilmington and 42 miles from Dover is a Delaware destination that any visitor to The First State should experience. With a population of just over 4,000 residents, Laurel is a welcoming community with plenty of historic attractions (such as the Laurel Heritage Museum), fun shops, and great restaurants. While Delaware might have eclectic beach towns such as Bowers on its coast, skipping Laurel's parks, including Trap Pond State Park and Phillips Landing Park, would be a big mistake.

Laurel, Delaware, is a picturesque little town with quaint shops such as This-N-That Country Store. The store offers Southern-inspired apparel, farmhouse decor, scented candles, crafts, and collectibles. Visitors of the store give it an overall Google rating of 4.8 stars out of five. Another great shop to visit while in town is Route 13 Market, marked the third best "thing to do" in Laurel on Tripadvisor. Route 13 Market is a flea market full of vendors selling gifts, clothing, books, tacos, and cosmetics.

What makes Laurel such a historic gem is the town's plethora of old buildings. Laurel was founded in 1683 and officially became an incorporated town in 1883. The Laurel Historic District takes visitors back to those times. The Queen Anne architectural style of the 1880's and 1890's can be seen throughout the town. The Laurel Heritage Museum, located in the old Laurel train station, is a fun visit; visitors can learn the history of the town while exploring old historical documents and artifacts, such as early photographs and items, that helped the town prosper. Old Christ Church is also a historic gem; it was built in 1772 and is one of the last surviving unchanged wooden constructions from the 18th century. Visitors are taken back to 18th century Colonial America while in the historic chuch. Guided tours are available upon appointment.