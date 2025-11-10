Ohio's Artsy College City Near Cleveland Has Trails, Kayaking, And Youthful Vibes
Combine the arts, nature, and an energetic community in the city of Berea, Ohio. The city boasts a walkable downtown area, numerous outdoor attractions, and a tight-knit community with a college crowd. Berea is a part of the Cleveland Metropolitan Area and is only 25 minutes away from Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in America. Though it's just a quick hop away from the bigger city, the local community still exudes a suburban charm that can't be missed. You'll find most of the action at the city center or around Baldwin Wallace University, an independent, liberal arts and science university that fills the streets with crowds of students.
Berea has a rich history, known for its old quarries that have now turned into the lakes and parks that surround the area. Their roots in manufacturing grindstones resulted in being nicknamed the "Grindstone Capital of the World." Nowadays, tourists flock to nature recreation spots like the Rocky River Reservation, an outdoor getaway with the Rocky River winding through it. The reservation, along with the numerous parks in the city, offers activities such as hiking, kayaking, wildlife watching, and fishing. There are also community events, such as the Berea Arts Fest, a one-day festival for any art enthusiast.
Once the adventures are done, head to the Cornerstone Brewing Company for a glass of beer or some classic brewpub fare. The spot is also a participating establishment of the Cleveland Brewery Passport, showcasing the best breweries that Cleveland has to offer. The city is easily accessible from Cleveland via the I-71 or from further via the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, about 15 minutes from Berea.
Experience outdoor adventure in Berea, Ohio
There are several options to choose from if you're looking for a park within the city. Coe Lake Park is a popular option and is where most community events and festivals are held. The lakeside park is great for families who want a quick retreat into nature with picnic tables, playgrounds, and gazebos on site. The park also has kayak rentals, hiking paths, a zipline, and you can even go fishing on the lake. Wallace Lake is another option, especially if you're looking for a dip in the waters. The lake was formed when two separate quarries were flooded, creating this lake. Have fun on the sandy beach, go swimming, or rent a kayak during the summer months. For anglers, you can find largemouth bass, carp, and rainbow trout fishing on the lake.
On the Rocky River Reservation, fishing is also one of the best things to do, and is known as a spot for fishing steelheads. You might also spot some wildlife while exploring the area, such as white-tailed deer and a variety of bird species. To learn more about the area, the Rocky River Nature Center is your best bet. Don't miss the 360-million-year-old shale cliff that you can see from here, as well as exhibits detailing the history of the reservation.
Don't miss a visit to Berea Falls and the Berea Falls Scenic Overlook, born out of the glacial river water breaking down shale and sandstone, which ended up becoming the falls. The trail that leads here is less than a mile and takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to finish.
Join the festivals and events
Regardless of the time of the year, there's always something happening in the city that you can join. Honoring their roots, their annual Fourth of July celebration transforms into the Grindstone Festival. The event is a one-day celebration where you've got live music, good food, family-friendly activities, and even paddleboat rides on Coe Lake.
Throughout the summer, they also host the Live at the Lake Concerts, also held at Coe Lake Park. The summer concert series happens every Friday night, complete with food trucks and alcohol for concertgoers. If you'd rather cozy up with a good movie, they also have the Moonlight Movie Series for you. Instead of live music and concerts, ready your blankets and watch the latest flick on their 30-foot inflatable screen. Come fall, Berea hosts the Harvest Festival for your Halloween celebrations. They have all sorts of activities for the little ones, from magic shows, face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, to trick-or-treating activities. The event is also free to the public and is held at Coe Lake Park.
If you're still up for more adventure, Akron, an under-the-radar Ohio city full of urban and outdoor activities, is less than an hour away. Or if it's more thrilling adventures you're looking for, Cuyahoga Valley National Park is one of the best national parks that's always free to enter, only a half-hour drive from Berea.