Ohio's Artsy College City Near Cleveland Has Trails, Kayaking, And Youthful Vibes

Combine the arts, nature, and an energetic community in the city of Berea, Ohio. The city boasts a walkable downtown area, numerous outdoor attractions, and a tight-knit community with a college crowd. Berea is a part of the Cleveland Metropolitan Area and is only 25 minutes away from Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in America. Though it's just a quick hop away from the bigger city, the local community still exudes a suburban charm that can't be missed. You'll find most of the action at the city center or around Baldwin Wallace University, an independent, liberal arts and science university that fills the streets with crowds of students.

Berea has a rich history, known for its old quarries that have now turned into the lakes and parks that surround the area. Their roots in manufacturing grindstones resulted in being nicknamed the "Grindstone Capital of the World." Nowadays, tourists flock to nature recreation spots like the Rocky River Reservation, an outdoor getaway with the Rocky River winding through it. The reservation, along with the numerous parks in the city, offers activities such as hiking, kayaking, wildlife watching, and fishing. There are also community events, such as the Berea Arts Fest, a one-day festival for any art enthusiast.

Once the adventures are done, head to the Cornerstone Brewing Company for a glass of beer or some classic brewpub fare. The spot is also a participating establishment of the Cleveland Brewery Passport, showcasing the best breweries that Cleveland has to offer. The city is easily accessible from Cleveland via the I-71 or from further via the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, about 15 minutes from Berea.