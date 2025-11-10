Delaware's Delightful Town Offers Old-School Charm, Nearby Beaches, And One-Of-A-Kind Shops

With stunning beaches, tax-free shopping, and a rich history, Delaware gets increasingly busy every summer, with tourists flocking to its popular beach resorts to cool off. Because these resorts get crowded or booked out in advance, many travelers have begun taking advantage of Delaware's nearby small towns, using them as a base of operations. One such town deep in Sussex County offers unique shops, exciting local festivals, and easy access to the coast. That town is Bridgeville, sporting almost 300 years of history and a strong community spirit.

The community that would later become Bridgeville was first established in 1730 with the construction of Bridge Branch, a bridge over a part of the Nanticoke River. Centuries and multiple expansions later, the modern town of Bridgeville still retains its old-world charm and historical character, leveraging its history to create new community events. It's also becoming known for its eclectic shops specializing in antique wares and cozy eateries with delicious, farm-fresh food. While Bridgeville's hotel scene may be scarce, there are plenty of places to stay in nearby towns like Seaford (approximately eight miles away) or Georgetown, an underrated town with great food and history that is just 15 miles away.

Its remote location makes it peaceful and quiet, but it means you'll need a car to get around. While there are smaller regional airports nearby, like the Salisbury Regional Airport (31 miles away) or Wilmington Airport (72 miles away), the most convenient option is the Baltimore/Washington International Airport, 80 miles from Bridgeville. From there, it's a little over an hour drive to get to Bridgeville, as there isn't any other public transport. But having a car at your disposal makes it much easier to take advantage of Bridgeville's proximity to Delaware's beach towns and nearby attractions.