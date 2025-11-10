Delaware's Delightful Town Offers Old-School Charm, Nearby Beaches, And One-Of-A-Kind Shops
With stunning beaches, tax-free shopping, and a rich history, Delaware gets increasingly busy every summer, with tourists flocking to its popular beach resorts to cool off. Because these resorts get crowded or booked out in advance, many travelers have begun taking advantage of Delaware's nearby small towns, using them as a base of operations. One such town deep in Sussex County offers unique shops, exciting local festivals, and easy access to the coast. That town is Bridgeville, sporting almost 300 years of history and a strong community spirit.
The community that would later become Bridgeville was first established in 1730 with the construction of Bridge Branch, a bridge over a part of the Nanticoke River. Centuries and multiple expansions later, the modern town of Bridgeville still retains its old-world charm and historical character, leveraging its history to create new community events. It's also becoming known for its eclectic shops specializing in antique wares and cozy eateries with delicious, farm-fresh food. While Bridgeville's hotel scene may be scarce, there are plenty of places to stay in nearby towns like Seaford (approximately eight miles away) or Georgetown, an underrated town with great food and history that is just 15 miles away.
Its remote location makes it peaceful and quiet, but it means you'll need a car to get around. While there are smaller regional airports nearby, like the Salisbury Regional Airport (31 miles away) or Wilmington Airport (72 miles away), the most convenient option is the Baltimore/Washington International Airport, 80 miles from Bridgeville. From there, it's a little over an hour drive to get to Bridgeville, as there isn't any other public transport. But having a car at your disposal makes it much easier to take advantage of Bridgeville's proximity to Delaware's beach towns and nearby attractions.
Use Bridgeville as a base to explore Delaware's famous beaches
While Bridgeville has enough attractions to keep you occupied, one of its strengths is its proximity to many of Delaware's famous beaches. The state's coast has some of the most stunning and high-quality water in the entire country, consistently ranking in the top spots for swimming water quality. In a 2013 report by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), two of Delaware's beaches were among just 13 beaches to get a perfect score for their excellent water quality. Both of these beaches are around 35 miles from Bridgeville.
The first is Rehoboth Beach, home to one of America's best boardwalks. There's delicious food with ocean views at cozy eateries along the boardwalk, quirky shops, and even Dolles Candyland, a classic sweet shop famous for its saltwater taffy and candied popcorn. The beach itself has clear, clean waters — perfect for swimming and splashing around in. If you're there over the weekend and in the mood for a party, you can even catch a mini concert at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, which regularly hosts up-and-coming local talent.
Just below Rehoboth Beach is Dewey Beach, the second 5-star rated beach in Delaware. Known for its more laidback party vibe compared to Jersey Shore, Dewey Beach absolutely turns up after dark. While daytime in the small town is great for splashing around in the water or parasailing, nighttime is where it's at in Dewey Beach. The small town turns into a bustling nightlife hub, with drinks flowing freely at the bars along the beach and people gyrating to exciting live music on the sands. Rehoboth Beach may be the better family-friendly destination, but if you're looking for a party, Dewey Beach is your place.
Sift through quirky antique items at Bridgeville's underrated shops
You'd think a tiny town in the middle of the countryside wouldn't exactly be what one might call "a shopping hub." And while Bridgeville may not be a designer fashion destination like Paris or Tokyo, it definitely holds its own in the home decor category, with unique antique stores and charming boutiques.
The largest antique spot in Bridgeville isn't just a store, but a 20,000-square-foot mall on Sussex Highway. With over 70 vendors offering everything from paintings to decor to dinner sets, Antique Alley is the go-to destination in Delaware for antique items. While it might be difficult to lug back one of their solid wooden grandfather clocks, you can take your pick of smaller items like jewelry, cute cat paintings, china sets, or miniatures, many of which are no longer in production and may only be available in this little town. Jane Houtman, the owner of Antique Alley and its sister shop Downtown Alley, told Delmarva Life she's used to people finding unique antique items that remind them of their childhood or summers spent with grandma (via Jane Houtman on YouTube). If antiques aren't your thing, you can instead head over to Downtown Alley, a more up-to-date boutique with modern items that'll fit right in at home. Both stores have swiftly changing inventories, as many of the items they sell are one-of-a-kind.
Bridgeville also has a number of specialty gift shops and the annual Apple Scrapple Festival held every year in October. The Apple Scrapple Festival honors the town's agricultural history with special stalls at the T.S. Smith Orchard Point Market or the RAPA Scrapple Plant, which has been making scrapple since 1926. Apart from food, the festival also features vendors selling souvenirs, antiques, gift items, and more.