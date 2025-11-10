The City With The Most Affordable Dining Is A Midwest Destination Known As A Foodie Hot Spot

Whether you're looking for some of the best barbecue in the country or hearty German cuisine, Kansas is hiding arguably one of the country's most underrated dining scenes. However, while you may have already heard of the great food that awaits travelers in Kansas City, one place that's still under-the-radar for most is Wichita. This Midwest city has everything from upscale restaurants to casual dining and from American cuisine to international offerings. And perhaps the best news is that it's one of the most budget-friendly places to dine out in the country, so there's no excuse to not explore as much of its varied food scene as possible.

Wichita has one of America's lowest costs of living, so it's only fitting that it has a dining scene to match. In fact, according to Numbeo, a three-course meal for two at a midrange restaurant in Wichita costs an average of $60 without drinks. When compared to other cities across the country like Philadelphia (where a two-person meal costs an average of $95) or Miami (where your tab is likely to come out to at least $120), you can't help but feel like you're getting a great bargain in this Kansas destination.