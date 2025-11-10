The City With The Most Affordable Dining Is A Midwest Destination Known As A Foodie Hot Spot
Whether you're looking for some of the best barbecue in the country or hearty German cuisine, Kansas is hiding arguably one of the country's most underrated dining scenes. However, while you may have already heard of the great food that awaits travelers in Kansas City, one place that's still under-the-radar for most is Wichita. This Midwest city has everything from upscale restaurants to casual dining and from American cuisine to international offerings. And perhaps the best news is that it's one of the most budget-friendly places to dine out in the country, so there's no excuse to not explore as much of its varied food scene as possible.
Wichita has one of America's lowest costs of living, so it's only fitting that it has a dining scene to match. In fact, according to Numbeo, a three-course meal for two at a midrange restaurant in Wichita costs an average of $60 without drinks. When compared to other cities across the country like Philadelphia (where a two-person meal costs an average of $95) or Miami (where your tab is likely to come out to at least $120), you can't help but feel like you're getting a great bargain in this Kansas destination.
Foodie highlights in Wichita
With over 1,200 restaurants in Wichita, this Midwest city is practically a culinary haven, whether you're seeking a comfort meal or upscale dining. For Vietnamese cuisine, you can't beat Saigon. Its menu includes an array of pho, noodle dishes, platters, and more, all at affordable prices. If you're up for one of the best burgers in Wichita (according to rankings on Google), Dempsey's Burger Pub offers an array of flavorful burgers and sandwiches, like the bourbon-candied apple and brie on a wagyu patty or a Black Angus burger with spicy pepper puree, jalapeños, and pepper jack. Trying bierock — a doughy pocket of burger meat, cabbage, and sometimes other fillings originating in Germany — is also a must while in Kansas, and there's no better place than the German restaurant, Prost.
Anyone seeking fine dining will also find a great bang for your buck in Wichita. The James Beard-nominated Georges French Bistro is unmissable, with dishes like escargot, raw oysters, seafood bouillabaisse, and steak frites on the menu — with most entrees priced at under $50. And you can't leave Wichita without trying some barbecue. Station 8 is a popular pick, serving an array of mouthwatering brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and more, all within a historic fire station. Prices are also affordable, with a two-meat combo and one side starting at $17. If you're looking for iconic diner eats in Kansas, also consider a visit to Howard, which is about an hour-and-a-half away from Wichita.