The Gross Bathroom Dilemma Housekeepers Have To Deal With At Hotels
Housekeepers put up with a lot. There are rude guests who definitely aren't on the hotel staff's good side, filthy rooms, and mysterious stains you just don't want to learn more about. They clean everything from spilled wine to toothpaste explosions, not to mention all the gross items travelers should avoid touching, including hotel information booklets and room phones. And that's before they even get to the bathroom. You know where this is going, don't you?
Among all the messes, there's one that tops the list for sheer unpleasantness: Guests who simply don't flush. And as it turns out, this is a common problem. In a Reddit thread asking housekeepers to share horror stories and tips for being a helpful guest, one reply reveals they have encountered more than a few unpleasant surprises. "As a hotel housekeeper, I see WAY too many unflushed toilets. I don't understand why people do this, it's gross," they wrote. That reply has garnered over 1,800 upvotes, which we can only assume is a sign of agreement from fellow housekeepers. Yikes. It's gross, smelly, and quite frankly, a little disrespectful.
The gross cleaning jobs housekeepers have to deal with
The unflushed toilet might be one of the things housekeepers can't stand, but it's far from the only issue they face in hotel bathrooms. Cleaning staff say they've seen everything from beard clippings left all over the floor to used hygiene products abandoned on countertops. Then there's what gets left behind. Guests often forget items like chargers or socks (so that's where they've been disappearing to).
So, what can you do to help? Stripping your bedding is always a thoughtful gesture, as well as leaving all your towels and washcloths in the bath or shower. This also helps you keep track of what you have and haven't packed.
Oh, and next time you're checking out of a hotel, double-check you've flushed the toilet. Even if you're in a rush to catch a flight, go give it another peek. Don't forget to pack all your items too, and of course, toss your trash in the bin.