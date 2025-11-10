The 'Appalachian Trail Of The Biking World' Is An Iconic 4,200-Mile Long Route With Wild Beauty

Ask any outdoor enthusiast on the planet if you can take a look at their bucket list, and you can bet your mortgage and your life savings that the Appalachian Trail will be popping up a fair few times. Stretching all the way from Maine to Georgia, the legendary hiking route weaves its way across epic American terrain for over 2,197 miles. Officially the world's longest hiking-only footpath, the enormous trail lures adventurous souls like moths to a flame. For people who love nothing more than stomping their boots through isolated stretches of nature and camping out in the wilderness night after night, it's the stuff of dreams. The TransAmerica Trail is the biking world's answer to such a challenge.

Running for just over 4,200 miles between Astoria, Oregon, and Yorktown, Virginia, the TransAmerica Trail is your chance to pedal all the way from the Pacific to the Atlantic over the course of several energy-sapping weeks. Along the way, you can camp at Yellowstone National Park and see the wildflowers and lakes at Grand Teton National Park. Luckily, the whole route is paved.

Anyone serious about riding the TransAmerica Trail in its entirety should note that it takes roughly three months to complete. Some cyclists, of course, finish the route quicker, but in doing so, they leave themselves less time for sightseeing. And in the case of the TransAmerica Trail, this is a crying shame, as there really are so many things to stop and gaze upon during the ride. Tempted to take this thing on? Before telling your friends and family that you're going away for a while, heading to the garage, unlocking your bike, and hitting the open road, here are some things you should know about one of the most jaw-dropping journeys you can make on a bicycle in the U.S.