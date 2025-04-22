This Historic Virginia Town On The Coast Brims With Waterfront Walks, Art, And A Charming Main Street
Yorktown, Virginia's storied past is sure to attract lovers of American history, as it was where George Washington led an army to a decisive victory against the British in 1781 during a battle that ended the Revolutionary War. Many of the battlefields and buildings from that era remain, making Yorktown a must-see for those exploring Virginia's Historic Triangle.
However, you don't have to be a history buff to appreciate what Yorktown has going for it. Now, it's a gorgeous coastal town with a vibrant arts scene and Main Street, where you can easily spend an entire day (not unlike this coastal Virginia county on Chesapeake Bay that's packed with history and beautiful beaches). If you visit during spring or fall, you can enjoy mild weather while avoiding the crowds. For those traveling from out of state, it's only about an hour's drive from Richmond International Airport. Yorktown also has plenty of places to stay, each with its own unique set of features and amenities. For a waterfront view, you can't beat the Yorktown Beach Hotel. Marl Inn Bed & Breakfast offers comfortably spacious accommodations. Visitors can also treat themselves to a truly historic stay at the quaint Yorktown Cottages.
No trip to Yorktown is complete without taking a stroll on the riverwalk, which, in addition to breathtaking views of the York River, has something for everyone. Starting at the American Revolution Museum of Yorktown, the riverwalk passes by other historical points of interest, like the Yorktown Windmill, the Watermen's Museum, Cornwallis' Cave, and the Yorktown Victory Monument. Walkers will also pass by Riverwalk Landing, which features plenty of places to do some shopping and grab a bite to eat. And then there's the picturesque Yorktown Beach and Yorktown Fishing Pier, both of which are begging for some sunset photos.
The arts thrive in Yorktown
One of the main creative hubs in the area is the Yorktown Arts Foundation, which showcases the work of local artists at its On the Hill Gallery. In addition to hosting art classes, the Yorktown Arts Foundation has an array of community outreach programs, which include displaying the artwork of students and teachers from across York County. Another place that highlights the artistry of the region is the Gallery at York Hall, which features art exhibitions that change regularly and handmade crafts available for purchase. Proceeds from every sale go toward preserving the artistic and cultural community of Yorktown.
This region goes the extra mile to celebrate its artists in the form of the annual Art at the River event, held at the Riverwalk Landing. Here, a group of top artists from surrounding areas are chosen to present their pieces for sale. Artists can also sign up for the timed Plein Air competition, wherein they can create a masterwork inspired by the lovely outdoors for one of three top prizes and two honorable mentions. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their work displayed in a dedicated art show at On the Hill Gallery. Of course, this art festival also includes delicious food, wine tasting, and live entertainment.
Speaking of live entertainment, York County and the Celebrate Yorktown Committee host free live music performances throughout the year. This includes the annual Sounds of Summer concert series, Rhythms on the Riverwalk events, the Cabin Fever winter performances, and a nighttime concert with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Explore Yorktown's charming Main Street
It's practically a federal law that every pleasant town should have an equally pleasant Main Street. Luckily, Yorktown obeys this law in spades. Bookended by Martiau Street and Zweybrucken Road, this Main Street is a goldmine for those interested in American history and early colonial architecture. There is a whole gaggle of historic stops to visit on a self-guided tour, including York Hall (Yorktown's first courthouse), Le Corbeau "The Crow" Cannon (given to American rebels by France's King Louis XVI in 1777), the Thomas Nelson, Jr., House (which once belonged to the eponymous American founding father and Virginia governor), and many others.
Before starting your tour of this lovely street, be sure to stop at Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters and Petite Cafe (located in the Cole Digges House, a historical point of interest in itself) for some freshly brewed java to perk you up and a delicious sandwich or wrap to fuel your stroll. When you're in the mood for an afternoon snack, hit up the Little York Confectionery (located in the Somerwell House, yet another historical building) for some tasty ice cream, candy, and other sweets. And if you're brave enough, return to Main Street at night for the Yorktown Hallowed Ground Candlelight Walking Tour, during which you'll learn frightening tales of those who lost their lives amid the Revolutionary War and supposedly still haunt the town centuries later. Maybe you'll even have a ghostly run-in with one of them yourself.
