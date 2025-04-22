This Historic Virginia Town On The Coast Brims With Waterfront Walks, Art, And A Charming Main Street

Yorktown, Virginia's storied past is sure to attract lovers of American history, as it was where George Washington led an army to a decisive victory against the British in 1781 during a battle that ended the Revolutionary War. Many of the battlefields and buildings from that era remain, making Yorktown a must-see for those exploring Virginia's Historic Triangle.

However, you don't have to be a history buff to appreciate what Yorktown has going for it. Now, it's a gorgeous coastal town with a vibrant arts scene and Main Street, where you can easily spend an entire day (not unlike this coastal Virginia county on Chesapeake Bay that's packed with history and beautiful beaches). If you visit during spring or fall, you can enjoy mild weather while avoiding the crowds. For those traveling from out of state, it's only about an hour's drive from Richmond International Airport. Yorktown also has plenty of places to stay, each with its own unique set of features and amenities. For a waterfront view, you can't beat the Yorktown Beach Hotel. Marl Inn Bed & Breakfast offers comfortably spacious accommodations. Visitors can also treat themselves to a truly historic stay at the quaint Yorktown Cottages.

No trip to Yorktown is complete without taking a stroll on the riverwalk, which, in addition to breathtaking views of the York River, has something for everyone. Starting at the American Revolution Museum of Yorktown, the riverwalk passes by other historical points of interest, like the Yorktown Windmill, the Watermen's Museum, Cornwallis' Cave, and the Yorktown Victory Monument. Walkers will also pass by Riverwalk Landing, which features plenty of places to do some shopping and grab a bite to eat. And then there's the picturesque Yorktown Beach and Yorktown Fishing Pier, both of which are begging for some sunset photos.