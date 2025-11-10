This Charming Texas City Boasts World-Famous Underground Caverns, Camping, And Historic Attractions
Tucked away in the heart of West Texas, Sonora is a charming small town that offers visitors a blend of history, natural wonder, and outdoor fun. Set halfway between San Antonio and the remote beauty of Big Bend National Park, with wide-open skies, rugged landscapes, and a pace that invites exploration, Sonora is the perfect place to step off the beaten path and discover the authentic spirit of West Texas.
The city's biggest draw, however, is underground. Sitting beneath the rolling hills are the Caverns of Sonora, an underground wonder famous for intricate limestone formations. Located eight miles west of Sonora, the caverns have been recognized as a National Natural Landmark. The cave stays a comfortable 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius) year-round, so there is no need to bring a jacket. Cave operators also tell visitors to leave their bags, food, and drinks out of the cave — cameras, however, are permitted, so be sure to take pictures of the evergrowing wonder. For casual adventurers, guided hour and 45-minute tours leave regularly out of the gift shop with wait times typically less than 30 minutes. Those looking for a more rugged venture into the cave can take on the Discovery Challenge Adventure Tour, where you spend four hours exploring the lesser-known parts of the cave. The exhilarating experience ends with a 43-foot repel into what is known as Devil's Pit. If you want another devilish Texas thrill, head to Devil's Sinkhole State Natural Area, a unique park that is a giant sinkhole full of bats. And after a day of caving, visitors can unwind at the Caverns of Sonora's campground.
Above ground aventures in Sonora
If you're looking for a place to stay on your visit, the Caverns of Sonora campground is located in the heart of a working Texas ranch. Ranked the number one RV park in the area on Yelp, the campground offers 48 RV and tent sites with water and electricity hookups, along with restrooms that include showers. But if you need to empty your tank, you'll have to go elsewhere as the cavern prevents a dump station from being on site.
For a more rustic experience, head into the vast expanse of the Texan wilderness for some cowboy camping. The rolling hills and vast open skies make the area perfect for stargazing on clear nights. If you're looking for something else to do above ground during the day, the Eaton Hill Nature Center offers plenty of hikes for those of every skill level. About 20 minutes outside of Sonora, the 37-acre property showcases the region's plants and animals. Two miles of trails wind through rocky terrains, dense tree-ridden forests, and desert landscapes. If you keep your eye out, you can sometimes spot unique bird species like the Painting Bunting and Rufous Hummingbirds. Other animals like deer, jackrabbits, and lizards can also be found on the land. Once you're ready to head inside to beat the heat, step back in time to explore the stories that shaped Senora displayed in the small exhibition space.
Exploring Sonora's history
Eaton Hill also gives visitors the chance to step back in time, as the Nature Center offices are located in house that's more than 110 years old. It's the former home of John Eaton, a prominent founding member of the Sonora community, who lived in the house with his family from 1913 until 1996. His son, John Eaton Jr., is responsible for recording much of the city's history as he interviewed many of the area's earliest settlers and recorded their stories.
History buffs can find more stories of the wild west at the Sonora Old Ice House Ranch Museum, just down the road. The museum's most popular exhibit looks at the life, legacy, and downfall of Will Carver, a member of Butch Cassidy's famous Wild Bunch gang, who was killed in a 1901 shootout in the streets of downtown Sonora. The museum also details the area's ranching traditions, pioneer life, and wool and mohair industry. Whether you're chasing Western history, a night under the Texas stars, or an unforgettable underground adventure, Sonora delivers and leaves you with stories worth telling long after you've gone.