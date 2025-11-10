This Charming Texas City Boasts World-Famous Underground Caverns, Camping, And Historic Attractions

Tucked away in the heart of West Texas, Sonora is a charming small town that offers visitors a blend of history, natural wonder, and outdoor fun. Set halfway between San Antonio and the remote beauty of Big Bend National Park, with wide-open skies, rugged landscapes, and a pace that invites exploration, Sonora is the perfect place to step off the beaten path and discover the authentic spirit of West Texas.

The city's biggest draw, however, is underground. Sitting beneath the rolling hills are the Caverns of Sonora, an underground wonder famous for intricate limestone formations. Located eight miles west of Sonora, the caverns have been recognized as a National Natural Landmark. The cave stays a comfortable 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius) year-round, so there is no need to bring a jacket. Cave operators also tell visitors to leave their bags, food, and drinks out of the cave — cameras, however, are permitted, so be sure to take pictures of the evergrowing wonder. For casual adventurers, guided hour and 45-minute tours leave regularly out of the gift shop with wait times typically less than 30 minutes. Those looking for a more rugged venture into the cave can take on the Discovery Challenge Adventure Tour, where you spend four hours exploring the lesser-known parts of the cave. The exhilarating experience ends with a 43-foot repel into what is known as Devil's Pit. If you want another devilish Texas thrill, head to Devil's Sinkhole State Natural Area, a unique park that is a giant sinkhole full of bats. And after a day of caving, visitors can unwind at the Caverns of Sonora's campground.