Texas' Wildly Unique Park Is A Giant Sinkhole Full Of Bats That Take Flight, Offering A Rare Spectacle To See

Tucked away on the outskirts of Texas Hill Country, the ominously-named Devil's Sinkhole State Natural Area is two destinations in one: a geological wonder and a place to witness a mesmerizing natural phenomenon. As dusk creeps in, millions of Mexican free-tailed bats shoot out of the massive sinkhole, forming a twisting tornado of nocturnal hunters that moves like a living river across the dusty sky. Adding to the chaos, around 4,000 swallows sweep into the cave as the bats vacate the cool depths.

Gazing into the hole's abyss, it's easy to see why early explorers called it "The outlet to hell" and "The devil's own sinkhole."Measuring 65 feet in diameter and at least 350 feet deep, the cavern formed over the course of thousands of years. Acidic rainwater seeped into the porous rock, slowly eating away at the limestone. Eventually, the cavern's ceiling caved in, leaving behind the massive sinkhole you find today. The park is situated just outside Rocksprings, Texas, and is about a 2-hour drive from San Antonio, the iconic city with the highest amount of free things to do in America.

The best time to visit Devil's Sinkhole is between May and October when the bats take up their summer residence in Texas. Mother bats give birth to pups around June, and, in only four or five weeks, the young are strong enough to forage and fly on their own. This means the colonies are significantly larger during this time, making the end of summer peak bat-spotting season.