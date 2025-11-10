This Can't-Miss City In Arkansas Is A Historic Gem With Restored Landmarks, Opera Houses, And Cozy Bookstores

For history buffs, the name Van Buren might summon visions of America's eighth president, Martin Van Buren, whereas for dance-floor ravers, it could evoke the sounds of Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren. However, head to the Upland South near the Ozark Plateau, and the name Van Buren conjures up images of an Arkansas city just a few minutes from the Oklahoma border with a Victorian-era Main Street and a historical district with half a dozen blocks of restored landmarks and attractions.The city has numerous key sites, but any visit to Van Buren would surely be incomplete without a trip to their 1891 King Opera House and the city's indie hub, Chapters on Main, for shelves of new and used reads that are sure to make any bookworm linger.

Those coming from Dallas can fly into Fort Smith Regional Airport, about 12 miles away, with the airport's direct American Airlines service from Dallas-Fort Worth. However, those flying in from further afield should seek out flights to Tulsa International, 120 miles northwest of Van Buren. Direct bus services are limited, but Jefferson Lines runs buses between Fayetteville and the outskirts of Van Buren, great for anyone relying on public transport from the so-called "Athens of the Ozarks" in northwest Arkansas. By car, Van Buren sits roughly equidistant between Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Little Rock, Arkansas. With Tulsa being a touch closer to it than Little Rock, a trip there has the bonus of passing through the historic Arkansas River city of Muskogee.