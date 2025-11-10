Louisiana's 'Coolest Neighborhood' Shows Off New Orleans At Its Most Authentic
New Orleans may be best known for its destinations like the bar-filled Bourbon Street or the picturesque and historic Jackson Square. But if you want to see the real New Orleans, you'll find it in Mid-City. First established in the late 19th century, while you'll find a number of must-see attractions here, it's not quite as touristy as other New Orleans neighborhoods like the French Quarter. Instead, it shows visitors a more relaxed side of the Big Easy — from its thriving arts and culture, to an incomparable dining and nightlife scene. After some time spent in Mid-City, it'll be no wonder why it was rated one of the coolest neighborhoods in the country by TimeOut.
It's not quite New Orleans' best-kept secret (that would be Algiers Point), but just a little over 20 minutes from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport by car (or 45 minutes through public transportation), Mid-City isn't just a convenient addition to your New Orleans itinerary — it's a non-negotiable. To stay right in Mid-City, the 1896 O'Malley House is a 3-star accommodation where you can relax in a tranquil courtyard, start your day with a home-cooked breakfast, and soak in the best of NOLA's historic local atmosphere.
What to do in Mid-City
Within Mid-City, you'll find a number of unmissable things to do in New Orleans — and at the top of the list is City Park. Bordering the northern end of Mid-City, this massive 1,300-acre park is one of the largest urban green spaces in the country, and is a hub for all sorts of recreation in NOLA. You could spend a day just exploring the park, from the New Orleans Museum of Art, to the enchanting, vibrant gardens of Carousel Garden Amusement Park. New Orleans Botanical Gardens is another must within City Park — tucked within the gardens' 2,000-or-so plants, you'll also find the Enrique Alférez Sculpture Garden.
Here, you can also visit a couple of New Orleans' famous mausoleum-filled cemeteries, such as the Masonic Cemetery, which dates back to the 1860s, and St. Patrick's Cemetery No.3. founded in 1841. New Orleans' "Cities of the Dead" can easily be reached by taking the city's iconic streetcar — the Canal Street line starts in the Central Business District, and for just $1.25 per ride it'll take you right up to the historic cemeteries. Architecture lovers shouldn't skip touring the Pitot House, a West Indies-style home built in 1799 — one of the last remaining of its kind in the state. Guided tours cost $15 and are offered Wednesdays through Fridays.
Where to eat and drink in Louisiana's coolest neighborhood
There's no dispute about the fact that New Orleans is an unbeatable food city — so you can be sure to find a few local gems in Mid-City as well. Start your day off at Biscuits and Buns on Banks, a brunch spot featuring Southern and Cajun dishes like shrimp and grits and crawfish boudin balls. Later in the day, the family-operated Katie's, which has been around since the '80s, is one of the neighborhood's best for anyone looking for delicious local cuisine in a casual atmosphere. Café Degas is also one of Mid-City's most charming spots, and New Orleans oldest running French bistro. Founded nearly 40 years ago by French painter Jacques Soulas and his business partner, Café Degas serves classic French dishes with Creole flair in a largely outdoor patio setting.
And you can't leave New Orleans without trying a po' boy — a sandwich often made with seafood like shrimp or oysters, and topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sauce on French bread. Parkway Bakery and Tavern in Mid-City doesn't just serve some of the best — it's also a neighborhood institution sincd 1911. If you're looking to beat the heat with something sweet and refreshing, you can't do better than a New Orleans snowball, and Pandora's Snowballs has been open in Mid-City for over 50 years.