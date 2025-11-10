Louisiana's 'Coolest Neighborhood' Shows Off New Orleans At Its Most Authentic

New Orleans may be best known for its destinations like the bar-filled Bourbon Street or the picturesque and historic Jackson Square. But if you want to see the real New Orleans, you'll find it in Mid-City. First established in the late 19th century, while you'll find a number of must-see attractions here, it's not quite as touristy as other New Orleans neighborhoods like the French Quarter. Instead, it shows visitors a more relaxed side of the Big Easy — from its thriving arts and culture, to an incomparable dining and nightlife scene. After some time spent in Mid-City, it'll be no wonder why it was rated one of the coolest neighborhoods in the country by TimeOut.

It's not quite New Orleans' best-kept secret (that would be Algiers Point), but just a little over 20 minutes from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport by car (or 45 minutes through public transportation), Mid-City isn't just a convenient addition to your New Orleans itinerary — it's a non-negotiable. To stay right in Mid-City, the 1896 O'Malley House is a 3-star accommodation where you can relax in a tranquil courtyard, start your day with a home-cooked breakfast, and soak in the best of NOLA's historic local atmosphere.