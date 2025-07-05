A Vintage Amusement Park Is Home To New Orleans' World-Famous Carousel And Enchanting, Vibrant Gardens
Amusement parks are magical. From the most beautiful seaside amusement parks across America to the creepiest abandoned theme parks in the country, they are places of intrigue and imagination. Located in the grounds of New Orleans City Park is an old-timey gem: the century-old Carousel Garden Amusement Park, featuring 16 rides, including the "Flying Horse," an antique, wooden merry-go-round.
The Big Easy is known for its famed Bourbon Street, often referred to as the adult playground. However, for a more chilled-out and family-friendly vibe, head to the north side of the city, home to the 170-year-old City Park. A visit to the Carousel Garden Amusement Park promises an affordable and action-packed day. Located in the western corner of City Park, it's near Storyland and the Botanical Garden, which are also worth exploring before or after the amusement park.
Find yourself the perfect base for exploring and stay at Tripadvisor's highly-rated Rose Manor Inn, a bed and breakfast inside an English country-style home that's only 2.5 miles from the park. Oakview Bed and Breakfast, a 100-year-old Victorian home, is another cozy option, located 2 miles away. New Orleans' most pleasant times for outdoor excursions are in the spring and fall. However, spring can be a costly time in the city due to the Mardi Gras and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. To avoid the party crowd, the best time to go is during the shoulder season, which spans from September to January. If you can withstand the heat and humidity, visiting NOLA in the summertime may be the most economical option, as hotels often offer sales during the hottest months.
Explore Carousel Garden Amusement Park
Carousel Garden Amusement Park has captured the imagination of many generations of New Orleanians. The nostalgic "Flying Horse," registered as a National Historic Place, is the oldest and most charming ride of them all. Master artisans carved and hand-painted the 53 horses, camels, lions and more. In 1906, the carousel debuted for the first time, captivating children and adults alike. Since 1928, it has been in its current location, withstanding the test of time and the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
The amusement park offers other fun rides as well. From the thrill rides like "Rockin' Tug," the "Red Baron Mini-plane," the "Scrambler," a tilt-a-whirl, a roller coaster, bumper cars, and 40-foot slide, to tamer rides like "Umbrella Cars" or the Ferris wheel, the whole family will have a blast. After, visit the nearby Storyland, an outdoor playground featuring 18 enchanting sculptures based on fairy tales. Kids can climb over these massive sculptures and let their imagination wander, allowing them to become a crew member on Captain Hook's pirate ship, enter the mouth of the whale that swallowed Pinocchio, or get lost in Wonderland with Alice.
The daily ticket for Carousel Garden Amusement Park is $25 for visitors 36 inches or taller, which includes unlimited rides and admission to Storyland. For seniors and non-riding chaperones, tickets are $15, and kids under 36 inches enter for free. The rides in the park are open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The amusement park is closed Sunday through Tuesday.
How to enjoy the rest of City Park to the fullest
With over 2,000 types of plants originating from places across the globe, the 10-acre Botanical Garden is another gem in City Park. Check out the 15 bronze sculptures created by artist Enrique Alférez (who once called New Orleans home) dotting the footpaths throughout the garden. Also, keep your eye out for the Historic New Orleans Train Garden. It's a delightful display of miniature New Orleans-style architecture and replicas of streetcars and trains from the late 19th century and early 20th century. The trains only run around the track during the opening hours on Saturdays and Sundays. Entry to the Botanical Garden is $25 for non-Louisiana residents and $15 for locals. Tickets for children aged 3 to 12 are $7, and children under 3 enter for free.
For art lovers, a stop at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) is a must. Celebrated as NOLA's oldest art institution, it welcomed the first visitors in 1911. Its has a prized permanent holding of more than 50,000 works, with an emphasis on American and French art, photography, and glass. There are also fascinating and educational exhibitions throughout the year. Tickets are $20 for non-residents, $15 for seniors and those with military ID, and $13 for university students.
If you're feeling hungry after your day of adventures, head to the park's branch of the famed Café Du Monde for a piping hot beignet and dunk it in a cup of coffee flavored with chicory. Looking for more good eats in NOLA? Head to Napoleon Home in the French Quarter — a stunning historic home serving famous Creole food in the heart of New Orleans.