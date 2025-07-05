A Vintage Amusement Park Is Home To New Orleans' World-Famous Carousel And Enchanting, Vibrant Gardens

Amusement parks are magical. From the most beautiful seaside amusement parks across America to the creepiest abandoned theme parks in the country, they are places of intrigue and imagination. Located in the grounds of New Orleans City Park is an old-timey gem: the century-old Carousel Garden Amusement Park, featuring 16 rides, including the "Flying Horse," an antique, wooden merry-go-round.

The Big Easy is known for its famed Bourbon Street, often referred to as the adult playground. However, for a more chilled-out and family-friendly vibe, head to the north side of the city, home to the 170-year-old City Park. A visit to the Carousel Garden Amusement Park promises an affordable and action-packed day. Located in the western corner of City Park, it's near Storyland and the Botanical Garden, which are also worth exploring before or after the amusement park.

Find yourself the perfect base for exploring and stay at Tripadvisor's highly-rated Rose Manor Inn, a bed and breakfast inside an English country-style home that's only 2.5 miles from the park. Oakview Bed and Breakfast, a 100-year-old Victorian home, is another cozy option, located 2 miles away. New Orleans' most pleasant times for outdoor excursions are in the spring and fall. However, spring can be a costly time in the city due to the Mardi Gras and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. To avoid the party crowd, the best time to go is during the shoulder season, which spans from September to January. If you can withstand the heat and humidity, visiting NOLA in the summertime may be the most economical option, as hotels often offer sales during the hottest months.