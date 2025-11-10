Rhode Island's 'Fastest-Growing City' Is A Hub For Historic Village Restaurants, Scenic Parks, And Trails

Burrillville is located in the northwest corner of Rhode Island, just 24 miles from Providence's peaceful neighborhoods, lakeside charm, and lush parks. This booming town is a coveted area for new homeowners, as evidenced by their expanding real estate market and bustling businesses. The town's central location and excellent schools are quite the draw for those wanting to start a family in a close-knit community with plenty of parks and outdoor spaces for recreation. With a current population of 16,565 residents, Burrillville's low crime rates and active youth programs make it an excellent place to raise kids. Travelers on a road trip through New England's small towns and charming cities might just want to add this hidden gem, and its unique rustic restaurants, given its proximity to Providence.

Historic villages within Burrillville, like Oakland and Harrisville, provide clues to the town's origins and its place in the Industrial Revolution. Formerly an old mill town, you can still see relics along Burrillville's landscape that have been repurposed as office buildings, shops, or restaurants. As you travel along the woodsy back roads, you'll encounter historic cemeteries such as St. Patrick's, and the beautiful rustic Morey-Ross Lot. With 133 cemeteries in the area, one could practically spend the whole day touring gravesites that reach back to earlier times. The town really values these landmarks and works hard to preserve them. The Burrillville Historical & Preservation Society sometimes gives walking tours around the gravesites, talking about what it takes to repair the headstones, and explaining their stone repair workshops.