Rhode Island's 'Fastest-Growing City' Is A Hub For Historic Village Restaurants, Scenic Parks, And Trails
Burrillville is located in the northwest corner of Rhode Island, just 24 miles from Providence's peaceful neighborhoods, lakeside charm, and lush parks. This booming town is a coveted area for new homeowners, as evidenced by their expanding real estate market and bustling businesses. The town's central location and excellent schools are quite the draw for those wanting to start a family in a close-knit community with plenty of parks and outdoor spaces for recreation. With a current population of 16,565 residents, Burrillville's low crime rates and active youth programs make it an excellent place to raise kids. Travelers on a road trip through New England's small towns and charming cities might just want to add this hidden gem, and its unique rustic restaurants, given its proximity to Providence.
Historic villages within Burrillville, like Oakland and Harrisville, provide clues to the town's origins and its place in the Industrial Revolution. Formerly an old mill town, you can still see relics along Burrillville's landscape that have been repurposed as office buildings, shops, or restaurants. As you travel along the woodsy back roads, you'll encounter historic cemeteries such as St. Patrick's, and the beautiful rustic Morey-Ross Lot. With 133 cemeteries in the area, one could practically spend the whole day touring gravesites that reach back to earlier times. The town really values these landmarks and works hard to preserve them. The Burrillville Historical & Preservation Society sometimes gives walking tours around the gravesites, talking about what it takes to repair the headstones, and explaining their stone repair workshops.
Dine amidst historic village vibes
While Providence boasts the best Little Italy in America, there are plenty of underrated eateries in Burrillville drawing travelers to its streets. Toti's Tavern, located on Callahan School Street, is a vibrant community hotspot with live music and refreshing cocktails. This is the perfect spot for a pastrami sandwich or mouth-watering Chicken Cacciatore, while sharing pizza rolls and brews with friends. Dev's Tavern is another cool neighborhood bar, on Chapel Street, with billiards, live music, and cold beer. Dev's has been serving folks since the 1850s, and usually has something fun going on, like the Jimmy Buffet Pig Roast, karaoke parties, or musical bingo.
Historic roadside diners are a welcome stop on any road trip, but Burrillville kicks it up a notch, as far as highway eateries go. Visit Johnny's Victory Diner, located along its namesake Victory Highway, for the best barbecue in town. This restaurant has been serving brisket and beef since it first opened its doors in the 1930s. They also have an extensive breakfast menu and a full bar, offering spiked coffees, mimosas, and seasonal cocktails. The atmosphere around Johnny's is comfortably casual. Throughout the year, visitors get to partake in fun gatherings such as scarecrow contests and the BBQ & Bourbon Event.
If you're in the mood for family-style dining, visit Wright's Farm Restaurant along Inman Road. The stone fireplace and rustic decor will feel like you stepped into an old village tavern.
Visit three states at once along this wilderness trail
One of the coolest things about Burrillville is that it's near a trail leading to the Tri-Marker, a spot where you can simultaneously stand in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. You can reach this granite marker via the Buck Hill Trail if you take the path towards North Trail Segment 1. The marker is a three-sided column with each state's abbreviation etched into stone. In fact, the whole Buck Hill Management Area is full of wildlife, and a spectacular spot for wilderness hiking. The trails closest to town are Buck Hill Yellow Dot and the North South Trail.
Travelers will also enjoy Wallum Lake Park, situated near the Buck Hill Management Area. Wallum Lake's calm, crystal clear waters make it the perfect spot for fishing, paddling, and other watersports. Visitors can stay overnight in the campgrounds or just stop by for some fun in the sun. Another watery option is Lake Aldersgate, just outside of town. This lake has plenty of bass and catfish, and it offers day camp activities, including archery, recreational sports, and swimming— perfect for the little ones if you live in town. Adults can have fun here too. Lake Aldersgate offers boating activities and corporate team-building retreats, complete with a carefully crafted challenge course to build trust and problem-solving skills.
If you feel like hiking or going on a picnic, head over to Pulaski State Park and Recreational Area, just 10 miles from town. Pulaski has a 13-acre pond, perfect for fishing and swimming, and plenty of trails to enjoy year-round, whether you're on a summer wilderness walk or a winter ski trip.