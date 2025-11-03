Tourist Fatally Falls From One Of Rome's Most Visited Attractions

On Friday, October 24, 2025, Roman police reported the death of a tourist who fell at the Pantheon, the city's geometric masterpiece and one of Italy's oldest landmarks. The victim, 69-year-old Japanese citizen Morimasa Hibino, had been traveling with his daughter when he apparently fell from the outer perimeter wall into a 23-foot ditch beside the monument. A local priest saw the man and alerted emergency services; authorities then forced open a locked gate to recover his body. According to Hibino's daughter, he may have suffered a sudden illness or dizzy spell just before the accident. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras, and although foul play isn't suspected, an investigation is underway. Because the ditch is open at street level, police frequently patrol the area to deter jumpers, though minor incidents are occasionally reported.

Travel inevitably comes with risks, even when visiting some of the world's most beloved and enduring landmarks. In Italy, the layers of history can be deceptive: Ancient Rome lies about 23 feet below today's streets, giving the illusion that monuments like the Pantheon and the Colosseum are sinking into the earth. Preserving Italy's ancient heritage while keeping it safe for millions of visitors is no small job, and the Pantheon isn't the only site in the spotlight. On November 3, 2025, the Torre dei Contia — a Medieval stone tower undergoing renovation near the Roman Forum — partially collapsed, sending rubble crumbling and, as one bystander told the Associated Press, "erupting." One worker was critically injured, three escaped unharmed, and another was buried. During the rescue, the tower began collapsing again, as hundreds of tourists watched.