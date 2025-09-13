What Tourists Should Know About Italy's Travel Risks In 2025

Lucky you if you're going to Italy this fall — it's considered one of the best times to visit. But along with packing your passport and that mosquito repellent (the weather can be buggy), have you checked recent travel advisories? First, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Italy in May 2025, advising travelers to "exercise increased caution" due to the threat of terrorism. Italy has held the ranking since April 2022. Canada also classifies the country under an advisory due to heightening safety concerns. According to Europol, 58 terrorist attacks were reported in 2024 by 14 EU member states. Of those, 20 were in Italy.

While these updates may create anxiety, know that Italy is still a relatively safe destination. These reminders are mostly about staying aware of your surroundings — especially in tourist areas like Rome, Milan, Florence, and Venice — and avoiding demonstrations. Just recently, a massive pro-Palestinian protest marched peacefully during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Petty crime is also common in Italy, which is often dubbed the European country with the worst pickpocketing problem. These thefts often happen at outdoor cafes and tourist attractions such as the Colosseum and Vatican City. Stay vigilant on busy trains, subways, and buses — these are the types of places where over half of all pickpockets occur in Europe. Don't be the person with big headphones glued to your ears, staring at your phone.

Scammers are also active. They might hawk counterfeited goods such as purses, and buying them can get you into legal trouble. They may also approach you disguised as police officers, asking to see your identification, which real officers wouldn't do.