What Tourists Should Know About Italy's Travel Risks In 2025
Lucky you if you're going to Italy this fall — it's considered one of the best times to visit. But along with packing your passport and that mosquito repellent (the weather can be buggy), have you checked recent travel advisories? First, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Italy in May 2025, advising travelers to "exercise increased caution" due to the threat of terrorism. Italy has held the ranking since April 2022. Canada also classifies the country under an advisory due to heightening safety concerns. According to Europol, 58 terrorist attacks were reported in 2024 by 14 EU member states. Of those, 20 were in Italy.
While these updates may create anxiety, know that Italy is still a relatively safe destination. These reminders are mostly about staying aware of your surroundings — especially in tourist areas like Rome, Milan, Florence, and Venice — and avoiding demonstrations. Just recently, a massive pro-Palestinian protest marched peacefully during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Petty crime is also common in Italy, which is often dubbed the European country with the worst pickpocketing problem. These thefts often happen at outdoor cafes and tourist attractions such as the Colosseum and Vatican City. Stay vigilant on busy trains, subways, and buses — these are the types of places where over half of all pickpockets occur in Europe. Don't be the person with big headphones glued to your ears, staring at your phone.
Scammers are also active. They might hawk counterfeited goods such as purses, and buying them can get you into legal trouble. They may also approach you disguised as police officers, asking to see your identification, which real officers wouldn't do.
Don't dress to impress in Italy
So, what are the ways travelers can stay safe? For one, don't flaunt your wealth. Leave your flashy jewelry at home or, at the very least, locked in a safe at the hotel. Keep cash to a minimum and carry it under your clothes in a neck pouch with RFID technology, or use a crossbody bag. Avoid bulky backpacks. Even though Italy is considered the top country for luxury shopping, resist the urge to take selfies with your new Gucci haul.
The idea is to blend in. Yes, vacation means sporting new ensembles, but keep in mind that Italians dress differently. They're not big fans of men in shorts, especially in big cities, so it's best to avoid wearing shorts and opt for loose pants or lightweight jeans instead. Stick to neutral colors, and ditch the flip-flops and any T-shirts or baseball caps with team logos. Tossing in a "buon Giorno" or "grazie" here and there doesn't hurt, either – and usually goes a long way in endearing tourists to hosts, advises Italy expert Patrick Tunno in a YouTube video.
Another way to avoid standing out is to have a clear sense of direction. Whether you're headed to the Florence Duomo or the train station, know your route so you're less of a target while standing and staring at your phone or a map. If you're using Google Maps on your phone, drag the Pegman icon to your destination for a street view to better help with navigation. And keep your phone out of sight as much as possible. Thieves on scooters are known to snatch valuables out of the hands of pedestrians.
Jubilee crowds keep Italy busy
If you plan to drive in Italy with visions of exploring Tuscany and the verdant countryside, theft isn't much of a problem in rural areas. But once you leave metropolitan zones, know that muggers may target parked rental cars. Keep the doors and trunk locked, stash belongings out of sight. When driving, be aware that pedestrians might walk up at a light and try to snatch something from inside your car — or distract you by asking for directions or pretending something is wrong with your vehicle.
Staying informed is one of your best safety strategies. The U.S. State Department encourages Americans abroad to enroll in a free service called the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), so the U.S. Embassy or consulate in Italy can send updates on demonstrations, health alerts, or natural disasters — and locate you should an emergency arise. Extra caution isn't a bad idea at a time when an influx of tourists – up to 32 million expected – visit Rome this Jubilee year, an important occasion for Catholics who visit religious sites and seek forgiveness, which ends on January 6, 2026. Excitement for the celebration is more feverish because of the arrival of the new Pope Leo XIV, or Robert Prevost.
For those not planning to participate in Jubilee events, plan for extra time getting around. Consider exploring lesser-known attractions in the Eternal City, such as the Teatro Marcello, a Colosseum doppelgänger, or the Palazzo Barberini, which houses works by Raphael and Caravaggio in the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica. As you make your itinerary, keeping tabs on local news and conditions can make all the difference. Buon viaggio!